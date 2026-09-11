'I dreamed of this moment!' - Assane Diao speaks out after magical Champions League debut for Como

Diao celebrated a dream Champions League debut by scoring in Como's emphatic 4-1 victory over Leipzig. The Italian side made the perfect start to their first-ever campaign in Europe's elite club competition.

Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, and Maxi Perrone also found the back of the net in a ruthless attacking display. Como played with their usual style and were not remotely fazed by the historic occasion.

The only frustration for the hosts was conceding an Andrija Maksimovic strike. That goal came following a rare mistake when playing out from the defence, but it did little to dampen the celebrations.