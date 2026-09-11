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Como 1907 v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'I dreamed of this moment!' - Assane Diao speaks out after magical Champions League debut for Como

A. Diao
Como
Como vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Champions League

Assane Diao described his Champions League debut as a dream come true after scoring in Como's historic 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig. The Italian side delivered a statement performance on Matchday 1 to outshine their Serie A rivals on Europe's biggest stage.

  • Como crush Leipzig on debut

    Diao celebrated a dream Champions League debut by scoring in Como's emphatic 4-1 victory over Leipzig. The Italian side made the perfect start to their first-ever campaign in Europe's elite club competition.

    Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, and Maxi Perrone also found the back of the net in a ruthless attacking display. Como played with their usual style and were not remotely fazed by the historic occasion.

    The only frustration for the hosts was conceding an Andrija Maksimovic strike. That goal came following a rare mistake when playing out from the defence, but it did little to dampen the celebrations.

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  • Como 1907 v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Diao realises boyhood European dream

    For Diao, stepping onto the pitch and finding the target was the culmination of a lifelong ambition. The young forward admitted that he had been eagerly anticipating the moment since their previous domestic victory against Genoa.

    "It is the dream of all kids, I watched the Champions League games for my whole life," Diao speaking to Sky Sport Italia. "After the Genoa win, I was thinking of listening to the theme music, and it was wonderful when it happened today. We must all dream, that is the greatest thing in life. I dreamed of this moment and it came true."

  • A perfect birthday present for Diao

    The memorable goal served as a belated birthday present for Diao, who only turned 21 on Monday. His journey to this moment has been challenging since joining the club in 2025.

    The forward previously struggled for playing time after suffering a foot fracture and a subsequent thigh strain. However, his perseverance paid off spectacularly on the European stage.

    "A win in the first Champions League game, we cannot have asked for more," he added. "We’re all happy with the result, but also the performance and the joy of our fans."

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  • Como 1907 v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Como fly the flag for Italy

    Como's remarkable victory makes them the only Italian side to secure three points on Champions League Matchday 1. Their Serie A rivals struggled, with both Inter and Napoli suffering frustrating defeats.

    Meanwhile, Roma could only manage a 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahce. The impressive 4-1 triumph sets a formidable tone for their European campaign. Como will now look to carry this momentum forward as they prepare for their upcoming domestic and continental fixtures.

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