AFP
Cole Palmer’s dedication to England strongly questioned by pundits after latest national team withdrawal
Palmer withdraws from Nations League duty
Palmer was recalled by Tuchel for England's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czechia, and Croatia. This marked his first call-up since missing out on the 2026 World Cup squad. However, Palmer withdrew from the setup citing injury issues, despite completing 90 minutes in Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday.
His decision has sparked immediate backlash. Palmer is among five players, including Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo, to leave the camp, with Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner drafted in as replacements. The timing of his withdrawal has caused frustration among fans and media alike.
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Durham questions his international commitment
Speaking on talkSPORT, broadcaster Adrian Durham did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. "I am starting to question Cole Palmer's commitment to England," Durham stated. "14 caps, two goals. He's played in one World Cup qualifier in his career, and in that he was awful away to Andorra [in June 2025]. He's played five times for England since the Euros when he scored in the final. England have had 28 games since the Euro final in 2024 [vs Spain]."
Durham acknowledged that injuries happen but emphasised that playing only five out of 28 possible matches raises serious questions about his long-term desire to play international football.
Pundits demand clarity from Chelsea star
Durham demanded a clear stance from the player. "I'm questioning his commitment to England. Does he really want to play for England? If you don't, tell the world you don't want to play for England," Durham added.
"Because just picking and choosing when you want to play for England is actually disrupting other number 10s like [Nottingham Forest's] Morgan Gibbs-White, like [Fulham's] Josh King, who might want to play for England. So let's have it from Cole Palmer. Do you want to play for England or do you not want to play for England?" Fellow presenter Jamie O'Hara agreed, suggesting Palmer should have ignored medical staff and travelled to the camp.
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What comes next for Palmer and England?
England will now proceed with their crucial Nations League matches without Palmer, relying on the newly drafted replacements. Meanwhile, Palmer will remain at Cobham to recover during the international break. He will aim to return to full fitness for Chelsea as they prepare for their next Premier League fixture, though his relationship with the national team setup remains under intense scrutiny.
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