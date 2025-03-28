Club World Cup Tier Rankings: From Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to Urawa Red Diamonds, who's here to win it, who's here for holiday?

GOAL looks at the tiers of teams in the 2025 Club World Cup, asking who might win it all and who is just happy to be here?

What to make of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup? Certainly, the big name teams are here. Real Madrid, Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich all stand out from a fine crop of European clubs. But the tournament goes so much deeper. Legendary South American clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate and Palmeiras will all be playing in the U.S. this summer. A duo of sides will represent Liga MX with aplomb. A third, Leon, has been removed due to violations of multi-club ownership rules - but could re-enter after appeal, or be replaced.

And while they may not garner the kind of attention as their European counterparts, a litany of African and Asian teams are also set to get their moment in the spotlight. In that sense, this is a wonderful thing that highlights the best of world football.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL is providing scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

So who's here to win it? Who's here for the money? Who's here for holiday? Who's in the spotlight? Who's going to bring the fun? GOAL US breaks it all down in the 2025 Club World Cup Tier Rankings.