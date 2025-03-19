Once the powerhouse of Portuguese soccer, the storied club have been starved of domestic success over the past few years

Porto used to be the team that everyone feared in Portugal. From the great squads of the 1990s to the Champions League winners - managed by Jose Mourinho - in 2004, the historic club were a European powerhouse that rolled through their domestic league.

Only Benfica have more league titles. The next closest team, Sporting CP, have 10 fewer.

But of late, they have gone somewhat dormant, starved of domestic success. The talent that once paced their success has dried up, and although a cup win last year eased the pain - and ensured that they qualified for the Europa League - there is no longer the same star power that made this side a genuine competitor on the world stage.

Article continues below

Still, there is history here, and that counts for something. Meanwhile, the dangerous striker Samu Aghehowa can make things happen up front. A kind group, too, could see coach Martin Anselmi's side into the knockout stages with relative comfort. And once they get there, anything can happen.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Porto, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for one of two Portuguese representatives at the tournament.