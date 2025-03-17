Club World Cup scouting report: Inter Miami are stacked with Lionel Messi and former Barcelona stars, but will that be enough against some of the best teams in the world?

Inter Miami have big names and cache in the U.S., but the MLS side will be challenged to make a deep run this summer

Inter Miami were always going to be here. It made literally no sense of them not to be. This is the Club World Cup, FIFA's flagship new tournament in America. Lionel Messi plays soccer here. Even if they had undergone a middling season, they would find a way to participate.

And so it came to pass, the 2024 MLS Supporters' shield winners were named to the competition and are hosting the opener of what FIFA hopes will be a crucial part of the fabric of world football for years to come.

All of the storylines center around one player, of course. Fans from all over want to see Lionel Messi play. But look closer, and there's a semblance of a good team to be found. Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba may be well past their best, but they still have experience in bunches.

Meanwhile, new manager Javier Mascherano has been tactically astute to open MLS's campaign. Making a run in the Club World Cup, though, is another matter. What's possible for Messi and Miami?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Inter Miami, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for one of the two MLS sides participating in this summer's tournament.