Club World Cup scouting report: Can Solomon Rondon and CONCACAF powerhouse Pachuca make a statement?

The CONCACAF champions haven't been at their best since dominating the continent, but can they figure it out this summer?

Back in December, Pachuca had their moment on the big stage. In the final of FIFA's inaugural Intercontinental Cup, they were set to race off with mighty Real Madrid. Having already beaten Botafogo and Al Ahly to reach the finale, confidence was high. This was Real Madrid, though, and confidence doesn't often matter against Real Madrid.

The Mexican side were thoroughly beaten. It ended 3-0, no doubt about who the better team was. Real Madrid cruised and Pachuca were thrashed. There would be no upset in December. Might there be one in June, though?

Pachuca will get another crack at Real Madrid in the second game of their Club World Cup group. Drawn against Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Al Hilal, Pachuca have been handed a tough group, for sure, but also one that the Mexican club will feel is escapable. This is a team that, in 2024, proved it can win big games by lifting the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and they'll need every bit of that big game experience this summer at the Club World Cup.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field. Next up is Pachuca, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Mexican giants ahead of this summer's tournament.