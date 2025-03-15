Club World Cup scouting report: Al Hilal have spent lavishly in recent years, but will it be enough in Real Madrid-headlined group?

Al Hilal have plenty of stars, but will their overall roster composition be able to handle the group challenges?

The Saudi Pro League and its teams have spent more than a billion dollars to bring respectability and eyeballs to the Middle Eastern competition. If there was ever a moment to capitalize on it, it's this summer's Club World Cup, and the league's representative in the new format: Al Hilal.

No, it's not Cristiano Ronaldo's team, that's Al Nassr, but there are some notable players on this squad - especially for fans of the Premier League and Serie A. The team, which sits second in the SPL, is led by the explosive pair former Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic and rising young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo - who have combined for 29 goals so far this season.

Former Wolves star Ruben Neves is the playmaker and he's got accompanying midfield steel in former Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is also the team's third-leading scorer with nine goals. Let's not forget Pep Guardiola Manchester City castoff Joao Cancelo is here too. (We won't bring up Neymar's ill-fated spell here).

This is a roster brimming with foreign talent and has a legendary Portuguese manager in Jorge Jesus. While Real Madrid are Group H's clear favorites, in theory, Al Hilal should be second in a group that also features Pachuca and RB Salzburg, right?

It's not that simple. Questions remain about the overall balance of the squad, especially with its largely unproven (outside of Asia and the Middle East) homegrown talent. That's the beauty of the Club World Cup - answers will come in live fixtures. Al Hilal could be one of the tournament's biggest surprises, or one of its most expensive failures.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT.

Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field. Next up is Al Hilal, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Saudi club ahead of this summer's tournament.