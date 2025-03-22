Club World Cup scouting report: Can Estevao lead Palmeiras to glory before he completes Chelsea transfer?

The Brazilian giants get one last dance with their teenage sensation in the U.S. this summer - can they capitalize on it?

Palmeiras boast a rich history in Brazilian soccer, long-standing as a domestic powerhouse, and a breeding ground for some of the nation's top footballing talent.

Their presence on the international stage has been just as significant. As they prepare for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Palmeiras aim to make a deep run as one of South America's top contenders—arguably the strongest team in the Western Hemisphere.

With a star-studded attack featuring Vitor Roque, Estevão, Facundo Torres, and Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras are set to make waves in Group A this summer. Under the guidance of the brilliant Abel Ferreira, they enter the tournament as one of the most exciting teams to watch.

Estevão, who will complete a blockbuster move to Chelsea after the competition, has emerged as the darling of South American soccer. The 17-year-old, recently called up to Brazil’s senior squad for March’s CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, is widely regarded as one of the most electrifying young talents in the world, drawing comparisons to Neymar.

In midfield, Colombia international and Copa América 2024 standout Richard Ríos pulls the strings, while former Houston Dynamo defender Micael joined in the January transfer window to solidify the backline.

Palmeiras return to a competition they have featured in five times before, looking to replicate their dazzling 2022 run—when they reached the final, only to fall to Chelsea in the championship match.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Palmeiras, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for one of four Brazilian representatives at the tournament.