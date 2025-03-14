Club World Cup scouting report: Can Oscar Gloukh and struggling Austrian side RB Salzburg find surprise form, provide upset?

The Austrian powerhouse has underwhelmed of late, must rally after being outscored 26-5 in Champions League

Austrian side FC Red Bull Salzburg are set to compete in their first FIFA Club World Cup this summer, looking to upset the rest of the field in the United States. The Red Bull club are not expected to advance out of the Group Stage. However, none of that matters to them. They qualified ahead of many other mighty European teams and are looking to prove they belong on the world's biggest stage at the club level.

Led by manager Thomas Tesch, Salzburg are looking to make history this summer with their young, but talented squad.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field. Next up is Salzburg, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Austrian club ahead of this summer's tournament.