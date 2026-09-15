'A genuine robbery!' - Christophe Dugarry launches brutal attack on Roberto De Zerbi over long-term Tottenham contract

Speaking to RMC Sport, Dugarry held nothing back when discussing De Zerbi's credentials. He expressed serious doubts about the former Brighton boss's ability to manage at the highest level.

"I have never really understood what his level actually is," Dugarry stated. "They tell me he did well at Brighton, Sassuolo and other clubs, but for me he is still not an absolute guarantee for coaching the big teams.

"He signed a five-year contract. What he has done is a genuine robbery, without even needing to wear a mask. It is incredible."