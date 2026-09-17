Chelsea star Joao Pedro withdraws from Brazil squad as Carlo Ancelotti calls up Fluminense's Matheus Martinelli for new-look Selecao

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to make his first change to the squad following the news that Pedro will no longer be available for the upcoming international window. The forward picked up an injury that has ruled him out of the national team's trip to Oceania and Asia. It is a frustrating setback for the player, who was looking to establish himself as a regular under the Italian manager after missing out on the previous World Cup squad.

"Fluminense player Martinelli was called up this Wednesday by coach Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazilian National Team’s friendlies against Australia and India, in this next FIFA Date. The player will replace Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who is injured," The CBF confirmed the news on their official website.