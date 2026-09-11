Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-COMO-LEIPZIGAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Cesc Fabregas issues 'five-minute' warning as historic Como crush RB Leipzig on Champions League debut

C. Fabregas
Como
Serie A
Como vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Champions League

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has warned his squad not to get carried away after securing a stunning 4-1 victory against RB Leipzig on their Champions League debut. While acknowledging a historic milestone for the club, the Spaniard insisted their celebrations would only last five minutes before full focus switches back to Serie A duties.

  • Historic European debut secured

    Como marked their first-ever Champions League appearance with an emphatic 4-1 victory over German outfit Leipzig at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Thursday evening. Goals from Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, Assane Diao, and Maximo Perrone capped a commanding display that saw the hosts dominate big chances and win the expected goals (xG) battle by 2.30 to 1.42. The result makes Fabregas' side just the fourth Italian club to win their European Cup/Champions League debut, following in the footsteps of Juventus, AC Milan, and Udinese.

    • Advertisement
  • Como 1907 v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Manager demands instant refocus

    While acknowledging the magnitude of the historic evening for both the club and the city, Fabregas immediately warned his squad against complacency and urged them to switch their attention back to domestic duties.

    Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the Spanish tactician said: "I am happy, but it will only last five minutes, because then we have to prepare against Parma on Monday, and we need the same energy as tonight. Obviously, I understand it is a historic night for the city and the club, it is a gift that we deserved for the incredible work we did last season."

    Reaffirming that domestic consistency remains his primary objective, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder added: "But Serie A remains the most important target. It is, after all, what allows you to get back into the Champions League. We are a young team, we are boosted by the Champions League energy, but I'd be really angry if we then didn't give our all in Serie A. We must be humble and be able to perform every three days, it will be a very tough season, and we must maintain the right mentality."

  • Record books rewritten at Sinigaglia

    The four-goal haul makes Como only the second Italian club to score four or more goals on their European Cup/Champions League debut, matching Sampdoria's 5-0 thrashing of Rosenborg in September 1991. The milestone evening also yielded significant individual records, with Douvikas becoming the first Greek player to score on his Champions League debut since September 2005. Furthermore, Baturina became just the second Croatian after Mislav Orsic to register both a goal and an assist in multiple fixtures in the competition.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Como 1907 v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Parma test tests depth

    Como must maintain their physical and mental sharpness as they prepare to host Parma in their fourth Serie A fixture of the campaign at the Sinigaglia on Monday, September 14. Fabregas' side heads into the clash in fine domestic form, sitting fourth in the table after collecting seven points from their opening three league games, courtesy of two wins and a draw. Managing a demanding schedule of playing every three days will provide a definitive test of the squad's depth throughout the autumn months.

Bundesliga
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Hamburger SV crest
Hamburger SV
HSV
Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR