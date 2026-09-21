Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Not worthy of a champion! Bruno Guimaraes launches scathing assessment of Arsenal’s ‘unacceptable’ collapse against Brighton

B. Guimaraes
Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has delivered a stinging assessment of his side's heavy defeat at Brighton, claiming the performance was not worthy of their status as the reigning champions. The Gunners saw their perfect start to the Premier League campaign go up in smoke at the Amex Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s men were comfortably beaten 3-0 by the Seagulls.

  • Unbeaten streak shattered at the Amex

    Heading into the fixture on the back of seven consecutive victories, the Premier League champions looked a shadow of themselves on the south coast. The visitors were thoroughly outplayed by a relentless Brighton side, ultimately suffering their heaviest top-flight loss since 2023.

    The home crowd delighted in the demolition, ruthlessly mocking Arteta's faltering squad. Chants of "Are you Tottenham in disguise?" and "Champions of England, you're having a laugh" echoed around the stadium as the visitors crumbled under the pressure.


    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1083526600.jpgMark Pain

    Guimaraes demands immediate improvement

    Making his first league start since a £75 million switch from Newcastle, Guimaraes did not hold back when evaluating the squad's display. The Brazilian midfielder labelled the outing a "bad day at the office" and offered a direct apology to the travelling supporters.

    "We are very disappointed, and we have to learn from our mistakes because we were far away off our level," he stated. "We were too sloppy with the ball, didn't win any duels. And we cannot accept this while wearing this shirt of a champion. We cannot repeat this."

    Despite the heavy defeat, Guimaraes acknowledged the team's strong early-season form. "It's a lesson for us because I think we've been on a good run so far," he added. "We'd won every game, but this is a game to forget and we have to improve."


  • Defensive standards slip for the champions

    The usually resolute Arsenal backline was repeatedly breached by long-range strikes. Defender Ezri Konsa expressed his frustration over the uncharacteristic defensive lapse, noting that the champions failed to apply adequate pressure outside their own penalty area.

    "We have high standards here and we let them go," Konsa explained. "We are very disappointed to lose and to concede three goals is not like us. As a defender, I pride myself on keeping clean sheets."

    He added: "We conceded two goals from outside of the box. They were two very good strikes. But there were moments in those two goals where we could have pressed the ball more. It's the Premier League, when you give quality players outside the box time and they shoot, it can go in."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Time to stew over the international break

    Arteta and his players now face a frustrating three-week wait to put things right. With an extended international break looming, the Gunners will not take to the pitch again until they host Leeds United on October 10.

    That lengthy pause offers both a challenge and an opportunity. As Konsa highlighted, Arsenal must use this time to reflect on a result that disrupts any suggestion of an easy march to a second consecutive title, demanding a swift and decisive response upon their return.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA