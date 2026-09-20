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Seagulls shocker! Konsa slams sloppy Gunners after Brighton end winning run in 3-0 rout
Seagulls halt Arsenal momentum with heavy victory
Ezri Konsa offered an honest assessment after suffering his first defeat in an Arsenal shirt, as Brighton & Hove Albion earned a convincing 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium. On the day the Seagulls wore commemorative shirts to celebrate their 125th anniversary, the hosts ended the Gunners' seven-game winning start to the season.
The result marked Arsenal's heaviest league defeat since May 2023, when Brighton produced an identical scoreline at the Emirates Stadium.
Despite completing a grueling stretch of four consecutive away matches in under two weeks, Konsa insisted schedule fatigue cannot justify the performance.
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Konsa refuses excuses and calls for self-reflection
Speaking at full-time, the England defender admitted that Arsenal failed to maintain the high standards established during their impressive opening to the campaign. The 28-year-old stressed that every player must use the extended international window to examine their individual contribution.
Konsa urged his team-mates to fix their mistakes rapidly before domestic action resumes.
“We weren't good enough,” Konsa stated. “We set ourselves some high standards and it's important that we don't let those standards go, like we did today. These are things we need to learn from very quickly. There are no excuses. We just weren't good enough today.”
Long-range strikes highlight defensive lapses
Brighton took control midway through the opening period when Pascal Gross fired in off the post from the edge of the penalty area. Charalampos Kostoulas doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with another long-range strike following a rapid counter-attack from keeper Bart Verbruggen.
Chema Andres wrapped up the victory on the hour mark, heading home from an inswinging corner.
Konsa expressed frustration at conceding three goals, noting that passive closing down allowed Brighton's attackers time to shoot.
"The first two goals in the first half were very avoidable," Konsa added. "We possibly could have put more pressure on the ball to stop shots. I pride myself on keeping clean sheets. We didn't do it today."
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Gunners turn focus to Leeds return after break
Mikel Arteta turned to his bench in the second half, introducing Viktor Gyokeres, who set up Kai Havertz for Arsenal's best opening, but Verbruggen denied the German one-on-one. The defeat represents Arsenal's first league loss since April, ending a four-game away winning pursuit.
The squad now disperses for the international break before hosting Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 10.
Konsa concluded that the players remain determined to regain their winning momentum immediately.
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