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Man Utd set to offload a THIRD goalkeeper as Altay Bayindir agrees to Celta Vigo loan with €4m buy option
Bayindir heads to La Liga for fresh start
Bayindir’s frustrating spell at United is nearing its conclusion as the 28-year-old prepares for a season-long loan move to Celta Vigo. The deal marks a significant shift in the club's goalkeeping hierarchy, with the Spanish outfit set to cover the player's wages in full while including performance-related bonuses.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already given the deal his famous 'here we go' confirmation, noting that the Red Devils have authorised the player to travel for his medical and contract signing. The move comes after a difficult campaign for the former Fenerbahce man, who initially joined the Red Devils for £4.3m three years ago as the club's first-ever Turkish signing.
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Carrick reshuffles United goalkeeping ranks
The writing was on the wall for Bayindir after he lost his place in the starting XI to Senne Lammens. While Bayindir had briefly served as the primary option when former head coach Ruben Amorim moved Andre Onana out of his plans, a series of inconsistent performances saw him dropped following a defeat to Arsenal.
Now under Michael Carrick, United have been active in reshaping their options between the sticks this summer, bringing in Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds United to provide veteran competition. This recruitment, combined with Tom Heaton remaining as a reliable third-choice option, made Bayindir’s departure inevitable.
Triple departure as Vitek nears Boro move
Bayindir is not the only goalkeeper heading for the exit door as United continue to trim their squad. Young prospect Radek Vitek is also on the verge of a departure, with Middlesbrough in advanced talks to sign the Czech shot-stopper on a permanent basis. Vitek was noticeably left on the bench during United's recent pre-season clash with Atletico Madrid, a clear indication that his future lies away from Old Trafford.
The deal for Vitek is reportedly worth a total package of £14m, with United maintaining significant control over the player's future through a 35 percent sell-on clause and a buy-back option. Vitek impressed during a productive loan spell at Bristol City last season and has been vocal about his need to play every week.
Completing the trio of departing shot-stoppers is Onana, who rejoined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan after spending the previous campaign with the Turkish giants.
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Financial details and United's transfer strategy
The financial structure of Bayindir’s exit includes a €4m purchase option for Celta Vigo, which remains subject to changes based on his appearances in Spain. By offloading his wages and securing a potential fee, United are clearing space for further reinforcements in other priority areas. The club remains interested in adding a third midfielder, a left-back, and a left-winger before the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.
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