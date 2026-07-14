AFP
Manchester United complete signing of veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow on free transfer
Red Devils secure backup
United have moved swiftly to secure Darlow on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds, with the veteran shot-stopper arriving as the club's second summer signing after Andrey Santos. The 35-year-old has penned a contract until June 2028, with a further year's option, to backup Lammens following Andre Onana's loan return to Trabzonspor. This arrival successfully plugs the void in the department while paving the way for Altay Bayindir's return to Turkey and another loan move for Radek Vitek.
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Darlow relishes special opportunity
The veteran goalkeeper expressed immense pride upon linking up with a United squad currently building fresh momentum. Darlow emphasised his readiness to compete at the highest level and provide unwavering support to his new team-mates to ensure the club's demanding standards are maintained.
Speaking via the club's official website, he said: "I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United. I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands. This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my team-mates and helping to drive the group forwards."
Meanwhile, United director of football Jason Wilcox enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of the experienced custodian, hailing his elite mentality and proven quality. He added: "Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad. We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group."
Homegrown quota slots filled
The addition of the former Newcastle United goalkeeper delivers an instant and crucial benefit to the Red Devils' domestic transfer strategy. Beyond bolstering the overall depth of the goalkeeping department, Darlow's profile is vital in helping the club satisfy the Premier League's homegrown quota regulations.
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Pre-season integration awaits
Darlow will now plunge straight into an intensive pre-season training schedule to prove his capabilities to the coaching staff. The veteran keeper is expected to provide fierce competition for Lammens, who was recently labelled "overrated" by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. With the deal officially completed, the Old Trafford hierarchy will quickly shift their attention to finalising negotiations for Youri Tielemans, who is widely anticipated to be the club's next major signing.
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