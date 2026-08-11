Aston Villa set for major financial boost as Unai Emery prepares for UEFA Super Cup clash with PSG

The Super Cup winners are set to receive a total purse of €5m (£4.3m) - comprising a €4m participation fee and a €1m victory bonus - while the runners-up will take home €4m (£3.4m). UEFA have confirmed that payments to both Villa and PSG will be issued on Friday, August 21.

Villa generated roughly £30m from their successful Europa League run last term, whereas PSG accumulated around £100m from their European campaign after defeating Arsenal in the final.