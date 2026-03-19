Premier League set to change spending rules ahead of 2026/27 season

The successful amendment was originally proposed by Brighton & Hove Albion during a meeting held before Christmas. The Seagulls, widely regarded as one of the most efficiently run clubs in the division, suggested the "tweak" to ensure that responsible long-term planning is not penalised by rigid annual spending caps.

Reports indicate that none of the 20 current Premier League teams opposed the Brighton-led proposal. Following this unanimous backing, the league is expected to formally ratify the change and put it into place before the conclusion of the current campaign, well ahead of the 2026/27 rollout.