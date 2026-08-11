Matty Cash sets sights on UEFA Super Cup glory as Aston Villa prepare to face 'best team in the world' Paris Saint-Germain

Cash believes the Super Cup serves as the ideal stage to round off the hard work and extraordinary achievements built by the team over the course of last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Poland international right-back offered glowing praise for Luis Enrique's side ahead of the showdown in Leipzig, stating: "It's massive. The manager’s touched on it in recent days; the season is done, but you've still got the Super Cup, which is finishing off the work you did last season."

Cash views the fixture as a prime opportunity to capture another major piece of silverware despite acknowledging the scale of the challenge ahead. He added: "We're against a fantastic team who are obviously in demand. I think in football at the minute, they're the best team in the world by a mile. Hopefully, we can give them a good game.

"When we played them in the Champions League, we gave them a right good test. Villa Park was great that night, and hopefully we can take numbers to Austria and have a good go at it. It's a special game for us. It's another opportunity to go and win a trophy, so hopefully we can give it our all, and give it a good go."