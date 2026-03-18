Getty Images Sport
'He's absolutely amazing' - Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Arsenal star after Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen
Gunners showcase clinical edge
Arsenal produced one of their most dominant European displays of the season to secure a 2-0 second-leg victory over Leverkusen, confirming their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win. Despite the pre-match narrative focusing on the Gunners' set-piece prowess, it was individual brilliance from open play that settled the tie as Eze and Rice both found the net with sublime efforts from distance. This clinical performance saw Arteta’s side register a season-high 12 shots on target, ensuring a comfortable passage into the final eight of Europe’s elite competition.
- AFP
Arteta lauds 'amazing' Raya after late heroics
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta was quick to deflect praise towards his goalkeeper following a spectacular late save from Christian Kofane’s effort that preserved the shutout. When asked if he was happy to see such interventions or if he wished his goalkeeper wasn't required so often, Arteta was pragmatic about the necessity of elite goalkeeping. "Yes, but I don't know what they generated again," the Spaniard remarked. "In two games, it was a set-piece last time, and a header before that, and today he has an action. He makes an incredible save. That's why he's here. We need to value the keeper that we have because he's absolutely amazing."
Historic quarter-final streak
This victory ensures Arsenal have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the third consecutive season, a feat only previously achieved by the club between 2007 and 2010. The result also highlighted a tactical evolution; scoring twice from outside the box in a knockout tie is a rare achievement for the North Londoners, occurring only once before against Real Madrid in 2024-25.
- Getty Images Sport
Lisbon looms after high-stakes domestic showdown
Arsenal now prepare for a highly anticipated quarter-final clash against Sporting CP in Lisbon, a match that will see Viktor Gyokeres return to his former stomping ground in a narrative-heavy encounter. However, before the European journey resumes, Arteta’s men face a domestic "cup final" against Manchester City this weekend. With City reeling from their own continental exit, the Gunners have a golden opportunity to exert further pressure in the title race.
Advertisement