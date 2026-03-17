Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid: Bernardo Silva handball blunder ruins comeback hopes as Pep Guardiola comes up short against Los Blancos AGAIN in Champions League

Vinicius scored again in added time to snatch another victory for Madrid after Erling Haaland had equalised at the end of the first half, the Brazilian's double sealing City's third successive elimination at the hands of the 15-times European champions, and their fourth in five years.

To rev up the fans before kick-off, videos of the greatest comebacks in City's history were shown on the big screen, from Gillingham and Tottenham in the pre-Abu Dhabi era to Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan snatching back Premier League titles on the final day of the season. The caption read: "We've been down before, we've been counted out, but time and time again we defied the odds. We believe."

City began the game like they genuinely felt the comeback was on, and when Rodri was denied by Thibaut Courtois, moments after the Belgian had thwarted Rayan Cherki, he gestured to the crowd to roar the team on. But City always looked vulnerable to Madrid's quick break and almost conceded when Vinicius hit the post and then saw his rebound blocked on the line by Bernardo.

They ended up suffering a worse fate as referee Clement Turpin was encouraged to review the play by the VAR and awarded a penalty before sending Bernardo off.

Unlike in the first leg, Vinicius kept his cool from the penalty spot and gave Madrid a seemingly unsurmountable four-goal lead against 10 men. The Etihad was stunned into silence and all belief seemed to drain away from the fans. Not from the players, though, and after many attempts and numerous Courtois saves, Haaland bundled in an equaliser shortly before half-time.

City kept on plugging away in the second half but substitute goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, replacing the injured Courtois, also frustrated the hosts, denying Haaland while he watched Rodri, Antoine Semenyo and even Abdukodir Khusanov fire wide while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jeremy Doku had goals ruled out for offside.

City finally lost faith late in the game and Vinicius punished them in added time, moments after having a goal ruled out for offside himself.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...