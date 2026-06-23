Arsenal prioritising transfer swoop for £100m Morgan Rogers with Aston Villa & England star 'keen' on Emirates switch

Rogers has attracted growing interest after his rapid rise at Villa Park, and has also been linked with Chelsea and other leading European clubs. The forward is currently with England at the 2026 World Cup and remains focused on international commitments. Rogers recently featured in England's victory over Croatia and is competing for a regular starting place as the tournament progresses.

Despite signing a six-year contract with Villa in November, the attacker is reportedly open to the possibility of joining the Gunners. His reputation continues to grow after a series of impressive performances at club and international level.