Arsenal close to signing 16-year-old Leicester winger

Monga made his senior top-flight debut at just 15 years and 271 days old against Newcastle United, rendering him the third-youngest player in Premier League history. The only two players to have debuted at a younger age are Arsenal stars Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri. His manager at the time, Ruud van Nistelrooy, spoke glowingly about the teenager’s immense potential following that initial cameo in April 2025.

Van Nistelrooy stated: "You could see glimpses of his great qualities. He's a great winger and has speed. He's a fantastic talent, a great boy. He deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come."