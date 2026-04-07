Arne Slot still sure Liverpool can 'go toe-to-toe' with PSG after seeing positives in 4-0 Man City humiliation

Following their devastating FA Cup exit, the Champions League is now the only piece of silverware Liverpool are competing for this season. However, they also face a monumental battle in the Premier League to secure qualification for next year's premier European competition.

They currently sit fifth in the table with 49 points after 31 matches, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by five points and Manchester United in third by six. With Chelsea and Brentford breathing down their necks on 48 and 46 points respectively, the squad have a difficult domestic run-in alongside their crucial two-legged European tie to salvage their turbulent campaign.