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Messi Latuaro Alvarez Argentina GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Argentina's 'Messi-dependencia': Defending champions can't solely rely on Leo despite wondrous start to 2026 World Cup

Opinion
Argentina
L. Messi
World Cup
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Jordan vs Argentina
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J. Alvarez
L. Martinez
L. Scaloni

The fact that Lionel Messi already has five goals at the 2026 World Cup is obviously a great thing for Argentina. The worry, though, is that none of his team-mates have even managed to score one. Admittedly, relying on Messi was always part of the plan. As striking legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Fox Sports, "Messi isn't just Argentina's best player. He's Argentina's system."

Lionel Scaloni has built his team around an ageing superstar and the results speak for themselves. The Albiceleste have won back-to-back Copa America titles and are now bidding to win a second consecutive World Cup too, meaning there's been no national debate in Argentina over the merits of continuing to count on an attacker in the twilight of his career.

Messi is no Cristiano Ronaldo. He is not just "another player" in Scaloni's squad. After years of having his captaincy credentials questioned, the diminutive No.10 has grown in stature over the past five years. Now, Messi is Argentina's undisputed leader, no longer just a provider of goals and assists, but also their primary source of inspiration, "the reason every team-mate walks onto the pitch thinking the impossible is possible", as Ibrahimovic put it.

"Greatness is not when everything depends on you," the Swede added. "It's when everyone becomes better because you're there." What happens when he's not, though? That's the big question hanging over this Argentina side as the knockout stages approach - but Saturday's clash with Jordan might provide us with an answer.

  • Argentina Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Not a nothing game for Scaloni

    In the grand scheme of things, the match in Arlington is inconsequential. Thanks to Messi's goals against Algeria and Austria, Argentina have already secured top spot in Group J, meaning the result won't have any bearing on who they play in the round of 32.

    But this 'nothing game' has something riding on it for Scaloni. The trip to Texas could have a very positive - or negative - impact on some of Messi's fellow forwards going into Argentina's next game in Miami, where they will face the runners-up from Group H (Uruguay as it stands).



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  • Argentina v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Messi to be rested?

    While Messi is presently leading the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot (one of the few trophies he's never lifted), the expectation is that the skipper will be given a well-earned - and arguably essential - rest in Texas.

    It's easy to forget due to the quality of his performances thus far but Messi came into this tournament with a question mark over his ability to endure a potential eight games in five weeks, after Inter Miami revealed on May 25 that he was suffering from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

    It would, thus, be foolish to even consider starting the 39-year-old for the third time in 11 days - particularly with Nico Paz waiting in the wings.

  • Argentina v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Chance for Paz to prove his worth

    As the Real Madrid-owned Paz proved at Como last season, he's a tremendous young talent who could benefit enormously from game time after being hindered by a minor injury issue of his own in recent weeks.

    A game against Jordan also represents an ideal opportunity for him to boost his confidence and showcase his creativity, which could come in very handy later in the competition.

    For Scaloni, though, the main objective in Arlington will be to score goals - without Messi - and the onus to do so will fall on Lautaro Martinez and/or Julian Alvarez.


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  • Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    Lautaro's World Cup regret

    Lautaro played his part in Argentina's 2022 World Cup success by converting the decisive spot-kick in 'The Battle of Lusail' with the Netherlands but he didn't register a single goal in Qatar, and Scaloni's decision to replace him up front with Alvarez was arguably the most important change in personnel in the entire tournament.

    Consequently, while Lautaro says that winning the World Cup was "collectively, something great, something that will go down in history", from an individual perspective it was a disappointment, as he felt he could have contributed so much more had it not been for his fitness issues at the time.

    "I didn’t leave Qatar the way I wanted to because I didn’t make it to the World Cup the way I wanted to," the Inter captain told TyC Sports earlier this month, "but today I have."

    However, despite starting against both Algeria and Austria, and winning a penalty against the latter, Lautaro is still waiting for his first World Cup goal after eight appearances across two editions. It will, thus, be fascinating to see if Scaloni sticks with Lautaro up top against Jordan in the hope that he'll finally break his duck.

  • Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Alvarez's time to shine?

    According to reports, Alvarez is the favourite to lead the line despite concerns over his fitness and focus, as he angles for a more away from Atletico Madrid.

    The striker has been nursing an ankle injury that brought a premature end to his club campaign and he didn't look anything like his usual lethal self while failing to make the most of a Messi through-ball in the closing stages of the win over Austria.

    Luckily for Argentina, Messi was on hand to pick up the pieces and put the result beyond doubt with his second goal of the game - but the reigning champions can't keep relying solely on their talisman to put the ball in the back of the net.


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  • Argentina v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Messi needs some help

    'Messi-dependecia', as it became known back in his Barcelona days, is testament to The GOAT's individual brilliance, but it's also undeniably indicative of a lack of adequate support.

    The hope is, then, that Lautaro will get over his very obvious mental block at the World Cup, and that Alvarez will start thinking solely of scoring goals for Argentina rather than trying to engineer a move away from Atletico Madrid in the middle of the tournament.

    Clearly, Messi remains a freak of nature, a little dictator of play capable of carrying the bulk of Argentina's attacking threat on his small shoulders. But his task would obviously become a whole lot easier if Lautaro or Alvarez started lightening the load.



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