AFP
Chaos in Argentina! Legal battles, unpaid bonuses and Scaloni exit rumors spark total fallout ahead of friendlies
Federation scandals and legal turmoil
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is currently navigating a period of unprecedented turbulence that stretches far beyond the pitch. At the heart of the storm is AFA President Claudio Tapia, who has found himself embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle as he fights to defend himself against serious allegations of money laundering - a scandal that has cast a heavy shadow over the governing body's administrative operations.
This legal drama has trickled down to affect the day-to-day operations of the Seleccion, with the federation only confirming their upcoming friendly opponents against Burkina Faso, Bolivia, and Benin yesterday, following weeks of administrative delay.
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Unpaid bonuses and player unrest
Adding fuel to the fire is a significant financial dispute regarding the rewards for Argentina's recent successes. Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the World Cup bonuses promised to the players have remarkably still not been paid. This failure to honor financial commitments has led to a strained relationship between the playing staff and the federation hierarchy, with many of the team's icons feeling disrespected by the ongoing delays in receiving their hard-earned compensation.
The situation is further complicated by the position of Lionel Messi, who has already retired from international football. While the AFA is desperately working to organize a fitting grand farewell for the legendary forward, reports suggest that the former Barcelona star remains unconvinced by the proposals currently on the table. With the atmosphere growing increasingly heavy, the motivation for established stars to participate in the upcoming friendly matches has plummeted, leading to suggestions that a significant squad overhaul might be necessary for the forthcoming international break.
Scaloni and coaching staff heading for the exit
Perhaps the most damaging blow to the Argentine setup is the growing belief that Lionel Scaloni's tenure is reaching its natural conclusion. The tactical mastermind - who guided the nation to back-to-back Copa America titles, the 2022 World Cup trophy, and a place in this summer's World Cup final - reportedly feels that his time with the national team is effectively over. Scaloni is said to have no intention of extending his current contract beyond its expiration in December 2026, signaling a definitive end-date for the most successful era in the country's modern footballing history.
This sentiment is not limited to the head coach alone, as much of his trusted backroom staff share his outlook. Key figures such as former Inter and Roma defender Walter Samuel are also believed to be preparing for an exit alongside Scaloni.
- AFP
Frustrated stars reluctant to travel amid AFA turmoil
In light of these mounting off-field issues, the marquee names within the squad are reportedly far from enthusiastic about travelling to South America for the upcoming international break, particularly given the modest stature of their opponents. Confronted with a frustrated squad and an unsettling environment, Scaloni may ultimately be forced to rest several of his high-profile stars for the forthcoming friendly fixtures, opting instead to give fringe players an opportunity while the federation attempts to restore order.
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