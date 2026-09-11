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'I covered him with a blanket during bombing!' – Arda Turan reveals wild secret behind Shakhtar's brave Champions League point
Shakhtar earn valuable point in Eindhoven
Shakhtar Donetsk kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a courageous 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion. Venezuelan midfielder Gleiker Mendoza put the Ukrainian side ahead in first-half stoppage time before Sergino Dest levelled for the hosts shortly after the break.
Shakhtar withstood intense late pressure from the Dutch champions to secure a vital point on the road.
Head coach Arda Turan praised his squad's tactical discipline and bravery against one of Europe's most aggressive pressing teams.
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Turan details tactical bravery and body positioning
Speaking post-match, Turan revealed how he instructed his players to overcome PSV's intense one-on-one pressing. The former Barcelona midfielder urged his squad to play their own brand of football rather than trying to copy the home side's intensity.
He highlighted specific diagonal movement and body positioning tweaks required to bypass PSV's initial line of engagement.
"I told them: if we play like PSV, we will not win," Turan stated. "We needed to play our own football to be competitive. The opponents used one-on-one pressing, so I warned my players that they needed to position their bodies correctly."
Emotional bond behind young debutant Isaque
Turan also shared a touching personal story regarding 19-year-old midfielder Isaque, who made his Champions League debut. He recalled covering the teenager with a blanket in a hotel lobby during a bombing raid early in their working relationship.
The head coach emphasized that overcoming such adversity helped build the resilience required for high-stakes European nights.
"When I think about Isaque, I remember a photograph on my phone," Turan revealed. "It was taken on the night when we were being bombed and I covered him with a blanket in the hotel lobby. I told him he has to be ready for the fight."
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Mendoza savours dream debut strike
Goalscorer Mendoza expressed delight after marking his Champions League debut with a stunning curling finish. The midfielder credited Turan's tactical instructions to attack the half-spaces between PSV's defensive lines for creating the scoring opportunity.
He acknowledged the incredible intensity of the competition while looking forward to future fixtures.
"I can't put my emotions into words," Mendoza added. "Mister always emphasises that we should attack the half-spaces between the lines. The most important thing is that we continue at this pace and keep picking up points."
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