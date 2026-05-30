Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Pisa SC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Jonas Rütten

Translated by

All three top candidates off the market? Bayer Leverkusen faces disaster in its search for a manager

Bundesliga
Transfers
Premier League
Ligue 1
A. Slot
A. Iraola
O. Glasner
K. Hjulmand
Luis
Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool
Bournemouth
AC Milan
Crystal Palace
Monaco

Bayer Leverkusen has not yet officially parted ways with Kasper Hjulmand. Nevertheless, it is widely believed that the club will be looking for a new manager. However, the search for a suitable coach could well turn into a fiasco at the moment.

Bayer 04 could miss out on all their top managerial targets. 

Filipe Luis was the first to pull out. According to Sky, the Werkself had initially identified the Brazilian—who had attracted attention by winning numerous titles with Flamengo—as their preferred candidate. 

However, multiple media outlets now report that the former Atlético Madrid defender has chosen AS Monaco over Bayer 04, and he is expected to sign a contract in the Principality valid until 2028.

  • Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Two additional candidates have since emerged: Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace and Andoni Iraola of AFC Bournemouth. 

    Iraola has driven steady progress at the Cherries, setting a new points record in each of the past three seasons and earning the club a Europa League spot, while Glasner secured his second European trophy last Wednesday in his farewell match with the Eagles, building on his sensational 2022 Europa League triumph with Eintracht Frankfurt. In Wednesday's Conference League final, the Premier League side edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

    Both coaches had already decided not to extend their contracts and will be available from 1 July, and Bayer 04 are reported to have made contact with both. On Thursday, kicker reported that Leverkusen was close to an agreement with Iraola, with sporting directors Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro fending off interest from Milan and Crystal Palace.

    Iraola, like Leverkusen's successful manager Xabi Alonso and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, is a graduate of the prestigious Antiguoko coaching academy in San Sebastian and favours aggressive high-pressing and a fast, vertical style of play.

    However, the situation has shifted: transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano now reports that Iraola is suddenly Liverpool's top target to replace Arne Slot, who was unexpectedly dismissed on Saturday. If the Reds pursue Iraola in earnest, Leverkusen would face an uphill battle against the allure of Anfield and its star-studded squad.

    • Advertisement
  • glasner(C)Getty Images

    AC Milan are pursuing the Rangnick-Glasner Austrian connection.

    That leaves Glasner as an option—for now. Although Bild insists the Austrian remains in the frame despite the club's intense pursuit of Iraola, and claims the race boils down to whoever gives the club the "green light" first, there has been a fresh twist in Glasner's situation.

    According to Romano, Glasner will travel to Milan at the start of the week to discuss a potential move with the Rossoneri. Following dramatic final-day events last term, the Rossoneri sacked nearly the entire hierarchy, including managing director Giorgio Furlani (47), sporting director Igli Tare (52) and technical director Geoffrey Moncada (39), while head coach Massimiliano Allegri also departed. Despite a strong position, Milan missed out on Champions League qualification.

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are also pursuing Glasner's compatriot Ralf Rangnick for the sporting director role, though he is first committed to Austria at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Matthias Jaissle is another name linked to the Milan hotseat.

    As a result, Leverkusen may have to restart their search for a new head coach. 

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Bayer Leverkusen face a coaching conundrum following Xabi Alonso's departure.

    Leverkusen has not yet officially confirmed Hjulmand's departure, even though his contract runs until 2027, but the Dane's exit this summer is widely viewed as inevitable. The 54-year-old replaced Erik ten Hag shortly after the campaign began, following the Dutchman's rapid breakdown in relations with the club's sporting management, parts of the coaching staff and several players. 

    Although the club stabilised under his stewardship, they still missed out on Champions League qualification. Their DFB-Pokal run was halted in the semi-finals by Bayern Munich, Arsenal proved too strong in the last 16 of the Champions League, and Leverkusen eventually finished sixth in the Bundesliga. That was not enough for Hjulmand to keep his job. 

    Leverkusen rarely impressed, and several high-priced signings failed to justify their transfer fees. A fresh start is now planned under a new coach.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting