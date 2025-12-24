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FBL-WC-2026-DRAWAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Translated by

2026 World Cup fixtures and broadcasters

USA
Paraguay
World Cup
Australia
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Qatar
Switzerland
Canada
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Belgium
Egypt
New Zealand
Iran
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Norway
Argentina
Algeria
Jordan
Austria
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
Portugal
Uzbekistan
Colombia
US
Paraguay
Australia
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Qatar
Switzerland
Canada
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Germany
Curaçao
Côte d’Ivoire
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Belgium
Egypt
New Zealand
Iran
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Norway
Argentina
Algeria
Jordan
Austria
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
Portugal
Uzbekistan
Colombia

Discover the 2026 World Cup dates, match schedule, group standings, results and every channel broadcasting the tournament.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, football fans worldwide are focusing on the biggest and most-watched tournament in sporting history, now in its unique 23rd edition.

This edition is exceptional for several reasons, the first being that it will be held for the first time across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – embodying the spirit of cooperation and expanding the fan base across the Americas.

The 2026 edition also marks another historic milestone, as the number of participating teams rises to 48 for the first time in the tournament’s history, which began in 1930. This expansion gives emerging nations more opportunities and heightens both the intensity of the competition and the excitement for fans.

This expansion reflects FIFA’s commitment to greater inclusivity, giving more nations a chance to compete and more fans a chance to experience the tournament up close.

Host cities are fine-tuning stadiums and infrastructure to welcome millions of fans. With record viewership and attendance anticipated, the tournament promises to make a lasting impact on the sport.

Below, Koora delivers the fixture list, results, group tables and broadcast channels for the tournament.

  • When is the 2026 World Cup?

    The 2026 World Cup will kick off on 11 June 2026, with the opening ceremony hosted by Mexico and including a Group A match between Mexico and South Africa.

    The group stage will run until 28 June 2026, after which the knockout phase will commence and conclude on 19 July 2026, with the final hosted in the United States.

     The tournamentOpeningThe Final
    Event2026 World Cup

    11 June 2026

    19 July 2026

    Venue:

    United States, Mexico, Canada

    Mexico

    United States

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  • Which TV channels will broadcast the 2026 World Cup?

    beIN SPORTS, the Qatari broadcaster, holds the exclusive 2026 World Cup rights across the Middle East. The network’s HD and MAX channels will air every match.

    Fans who prefer live online streaming can watch every match on the TOD TV and beIN Connect apps.

    Fans abroad can also use NordVPN to watch the matches live from anywhere in the world. Subscribe now toenjoy every momentof the tournament.

    The tournamentDateBroadcastersOnline streaming
    2026 World Cup11 June – 19 July 2026beIN Sports

    beIN Connect

    TOD

  • What is the format of the 2026 World Cup?

    To accommodate the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup—up from the usual 32-team format—FIFA has created 12 groups hosted by the three host nations.

    The top two teams from each group, plus the eight best third-placed sides, will advance to a new 32-team knockout phase that runs from the round of 32 through to the final.

    The shift underlines FIFA’s aim to make the tournament more inclusive and competitive, giving fans worldwide a chance to back a broader range of nations on the global stage. and raises the total number of matches from 64 to 104, setting the stage for what is widely expected to be the biggest and most exciting World Cup in history.

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  • Fixtures for Group A at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Mexico vs South AfricaThursday 11 June 2026,
    22:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-Estadio Azteca
    South Korea vs Czech RepublicFriday 12 June 2026,
    05:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Akron
    2Czech Republic vs. South Africa Thursday 18 June 2026,
    19:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 20:00 UAE    		-Mercedes-Benz
    Mexico vs South KoreaFriday 19 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		-Akron
    3Mexico vs Czech RepublicThursday 25 June 2026,
    04:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		-Guadalajara
    South Africa vs South KoreaThursday 25 June 2026,
    04:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		- Venue: BBVA Stadium

  • Group A Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawsLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Mexico00000000
    2South Korea00000000
    3South Africa00000000
    4Czech Republic00000000

  • Fixture list for Group B of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Canada vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaFriday 12 June 2026,
    22:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-BMO Field
    Switzerland vs QatarSaturday 13 June 2026
    22:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-Levi
    2Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. SwitzerlandThursday 18 June 2026
    22:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    Canada vs. QatarFriday 19 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		-BC Plus
    3Switzerland vs. Canada Wednesday 24 June 2026
    22:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-BC Plus 
    Qatar vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaWednesday 24 June 2026,
    22:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field 

  • Group B Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawsLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Canada00000000
    2Switzerland00000000
    3Qatar00000000
    4Bosnia and Herzegovina00000000

  • Fixtures for Group C at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Brazil vs MoroccoSunday 14 June 2026,
    01:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		-MetLife Stadium 
    Haiti vs. ScotlandSunday 14 June 2026,
    04:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		-Gillette  
    2Scotland vs MoroccoSaturday 20 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		-Gillette Stadium 
    Brazil vs. HaitiSaturday 20 June 2026
    03:30 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:30 UAE    		-Lincoln Financial Field 
    3Scotland vs. BrazilThursday 25 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    Morocco vs. HaitiThursday 25 June 2026,
    01:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

  • Group C Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Brazil00000000
    2Morocco00000000
    3Scotland00000000
    4Haiti00000000

  • Fixture list for Group D of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatch ResultStadium
    1United States vs. ParaguaySaturday 13 June 2026,
    04:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		-Sufi Stadium
    1Australia vs TurkeySunday 14 June 2026
    07:00 Egypt vs Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-BC Place Stadium
    2United States vs. AustraliaFriday 19 June 2026
    22:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
    2Turkey vs. ParaguaySaturday 20 June 2026,
    06:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Levai Stadium
    3Turkey vs United StatesFriday 24 June 2026,
    05:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Sufi Stadium
    3Paraguay vs. AustraliaFriday 24 June 2026,
    05:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Levi’s Stadium

  • Group D Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1United States 000000000
    2Paraguay00000000
    3Australia00000000
    4Turkey00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 5 of the 2026 World Cup

    The match MatchDateResultVenue
    1Germany vs CuraçaoSunday 14 June 2026,
    20:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		-NRG Stadium
    Ivory Coast vs. EcuadorMonday 15 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		 NRG
    2Germany vs Ivory CoastSaturday 20 June 2026:
    23:00 Egypt vs Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-BMO Field
    Ecuador vs. CuraçaoSunday 21 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		 Arohead
    3Ecuador vs. GermanyThursday 25 June 2026,
    23:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-MetLife
    Curaçao vs. Ivory CoastThursday 25 June 2026,
    23:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		 Lincoln Financial Field

  • Group 5 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawsLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Germany00000000
    2Curaçao00000000
    3Ivory Coast00000000
    4Ecuador00000000

  • Fixtures for Group F of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Netherlands vs. JapanSunday 14 June 2026,
    23:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 
    Tunisia vs SwedenMonday 15 June 2026,
    05:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-BBVA Stadium 
    2Netherlands vs SwedenSaturday 20 June 2026,
    20:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 
    Tunisia vs. JapanSunday 21 June 2026,
    07:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-BBVA Stadium 
    3Tunisia vs NetherlandsFriday 26 June 2026,
    02:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-Arrowhead Stadium 
    Japan vs SwedenFriday 26 June 2026,
    02:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 

  • Group F Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Netherlands00000000
    2Japan00000000
    3Sweden00000000
    4Tunisia00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 7 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Belgium vs EgyptMonday 15 June 2026 –
    22:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
    Iran vs New ZealandTuesday 16 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    2Belgium vs Iran
    Sunday 21 June 2026,
    21:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    Egypt vs. New Zealand

    Monday 22 June 2026

    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE

    		-BC Plus
    3Egypt vs. IranSaturday 27 June 2026,
    06:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
      Belgium vs New ZealandSaturday 27 June 2026,
    06:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-BC Plus

  • Group 7 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawsLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Belgium00000000
    2Egypt00000000
    3Iran00000000
    4New Zealand00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 8 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Spain vs Cape Verde Monday 15 June 2026,
    19:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 20:00 UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    Saudi Arabia vs UruguayTuesday 16 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    2Spain vs Saudi ArabiaSunday 21 June 2026,
    kick-off 19:00 Egypt / 20:00 UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
    Uruguay vs. Cape VerdeMonday 22 June 2026,
    01:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    3Cape Verde v Saudi ArabiaSaturday 27 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt vs Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium 
    Uruguay vs. SpainSaturday 27 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE     		-Akron Stadium 

  • Group 8 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawsLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Spain0–00000000
    2Cape Verde 00000000
    3Saudi Arabia00000000
    4Uruguay00000000

  • Fixtures for Group 9 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1France vs SenegalTuesday 16 June 2026,
    22:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-MetLife Stadium
    Norway vs IraqWednesday 17 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		 Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
    2France - IraqTuesday 23 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-Lincoln Financial Field
    Norway vs SenegalTuesday 23 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		 MetLife Stadium
    3Norway vs FranceFriday 24 June 2026,
    22:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-Gillette
    Senegal vs. IraqFriday 24 June 2026,
    22:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		-BMO Field 

  • Group 9 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawsLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1France00000000
    2Norway00000000
    3Senegal00000000
    4Iraq00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 10 at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1 Argentina vs Algeria Wednesday 17 June 2026,
    04:00 Saudi Arabia / 06:00 UAE    		- Arrohead
    Austria vs JordanWednesday 17 June 2026,
    07:00 Saudi Arabia / 08:00 UAE    		-Levi
    2Austria vs. ArgentinaMonday 22 June 2026
    20:00 Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		-AT&T
    Jordan vs. AlgeriaTuesday 23 June 2026,
    06:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Levi
    3Jordan vs ArgentinaSunday 28 June 2026,
    05:00 Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-AT&T
    Algeria vs. AustriaSunday 28 June 2026,
    05:00 Saudi Arabia / 06:00 UAE    		-Arrohead

  • Group 10 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawsLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Argentina 00000000
    2Austria 00000000
    3Algeria 00000000
    4Jordan 00000000

  • Fixtures for Group 11 at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Portugal vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo Wednesday 17 June 2026,
    20:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium
    Uzbekistan vs ColombiaThursday 18 June 2026,
    05:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE     		-Estadio Azteca
    2Portugal vs UzbekistanTuesday 23 June 2026 –
    20:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium 
    Colombia vs. Democratic Republic of the CongoWednesday 24 June 2026,
    05:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE     		-Akron Stadium 
    3Colombia vs. PortugalSunday 28 June 2026
    02:30 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:30 UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    Democratic Republic of the Congo vs UzbekistanSunday 28 June 2026,
    02:30 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 03:30 UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

  • Group 11 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1Portugal00000000
    2Colombia00000000
    3Uzbekistan 00000000
    4Democratic Republic of the Congo00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 12 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1England vs Croatia Wednesday 17 June 2026 –
    23:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE     		-AT&T Stadium 
    Ghana vs PanamaThursday 18 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt/Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE     		-BMO Field 
    2England vs GhanaTuesday 23 June 2026,
    23:00 Egypt / 00:00 UAE     		-Gillette Stadium 
    Panama vs CroatiaWednesday 24 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE     		-BMO Field 
    3Panama vs. EnglandSunday 28 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE     		-MetLife Stadium 
    Croatia vs GhanaSunday 28 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt vs Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE     		-Lincoln Financial Field 

  • Group 12 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PldWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstGoal difference: +1
    1England00000000
    2Croatia00000000
    3Ghana00000000
    4Panama00000000

  • 2026 World Cup Schedule – Round of 32

    NumberMatchDateResultVenue
    1Runner-up of Group A vs Runner-up of Group BSunday 28 June 2026,
    22:00 Saudi Arabia / 23:00 UAE    		 Sufi Stadium
    2Group C winners vs. Group F runners-upMonday 29 June 2026,
    20:00 Saudi Arabia / 21:00 UAE    		 NRG Stadium
    3Group 5 winners – Third-placed team from Group 1/2/3/4/6Monday 29 June 2026,
    23:30 Saudi Arabia / 00:30 UAE    		 Gillette Stadium
    4Group F winners vs Group C runners-upTuesday 30 June 2026,
    04:00 Saudi Arabia / 05:30 UAE    		 BBVA Stadium
    5Runner-up of Group 5 – Runner-up of Group 9Tuesday 30 June 2026,
    20:00 Saudi Arabia / 21:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    6Group 9 winners – third-placed teams from Groups 3, 4, 6, 7 or 8Wednesday 1 July 2026,
    00:00 Saudi Arabia / 01:00 UAE    		 MetLife Stadium
    7Group 1 winner vs. third-placed team from Groups 3, 5, 6, 8 or 9Wednesday 1 July 2026,
    04:00 Saudi Arabia / 05:00 UAE    		 Estadio Azteca
    8Winner of Group 12 – Third-placed team from Group 5/8/9/10/11Wednesday 1 July 2026,
    19:00 Saudi Arabia / 20:00 UAE    		 Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    10Group 7 winner – third-placed team from Groups 1, 5, 8, 9 or 10Wednesday 1 July 2026,
    23:00 Saudi Arabia / 00:00 UAE    		 Lumen Field
    9Group 4 winner vs. third-placed team from Groups 2, 5, 6, 7 or 8Thursday 2 July 2026,
    03:00 Saudi Arabia / 04:00 UAE    		 Levai Stadium
    12Winner of Group 8 vs Runner-up of Group 10Thursday 2 July 2026,
    22:00 Saudi Arabia / 23:00 UAE    		 Sufi Stadium
    11Runner-up of Group 11 – Runner-up of Group 12Friday 3 July 2026,
    02:00 Saudi Arabia / 03:00 UAE    		 BMO Field
    13Group 2 winners – third-placed teams from Groups 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10Friday 3 July 2026,
    06:00 Saudi Arabia / 07:00 UAE    		 BC Place
    14Runner-up of Group 4 – Runner-up of Group 7Friday 3 July 2026,
    21:00 Saudi Arabia / 22:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    15Group 10 winners vs Group 8 runners-upSaturday 4 July 2026,
    01:00 Saudi Arabia / 02:00 UAE    		 Hard Rock Stadium
    16Group 11 winners – third-placed team from Groups 4, 5, 9, 10 or 12Saturday 4 July 2026,
    04:30 Saudi Arabia / 05:30 UAE    		 Arrowhead Stadium

  • 2026 World Cup Schedule – Round of 16

    NumberMatchDateResultVenue
    1Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 4Saturday 4 July 2026,
    20:00 Saudi Arabia / 21:00 UAE    		 NRG Stadium
    2Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 6Sunday 5 July 2026,
    00:00 Saudi Arabia / 01:00 UAE    		 Lincoln Financial Field
    3Winner of Match 11 – Winner of Match 12Sunday 5 July 2026,
    23:00 Saudi Arabia / 00:00 UAE    		 MetLife Stadium
    4Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10Monday 6 July 2026,
    03:00 Saudi Arabia / 04:00 UAE    		 Estadio Azteca
    5Winner of Match 2 vs. Winner of Match 5Monday 6 July 2026,
    22:00 Saudi Arabia / 23:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    6Winner of Match 7 – Winner of Match 8Tuesday 7 July 2026,
    03:00 Saudi Arabia / 04:00 UAE    		 Lumen Field
    7Winner of Match 15 – Winner of Match 14Tuesday 7 July 2026,
    19:00 Saudi Arabia / 20:00 UAE    		 Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    8Winner of Match 13 vs Winner of Match 16Tuesday 7 July 2026,
    23:00 Saudi Arabia / 00:00 UAE    		 BC Place

  • 2026 World Cup Schedule – Quarter-finals

    NumberMatchDateResultVenue
    1Winner of Round of 16 1 vs. Winner of Round of 16 2Thursday 9 July 2026,
    23:00 Saudi Arabia / 00:00 UAE    		 Gillette Stadium
    2Winner of Round of 16 Match 5 – Winner of Round of 16 Match 6Friday 10 July 2026,
    22:00 Saudi Arabia / 23:00 UAE    		 Sufi Stadium
    3Winner of Round of 16 Match 3 vs. Winner of Round of 16 Match 4Saturday 11 July 2026,
    00:00 Saudi Arabia / 01:00 UAE    		 Hard Rock Stadium
    4Winner of Round of 16 Match 7 – Winner of Round of 16 Match 8Saturday 11 July 2026,
    04:00 Saudi Arabia / 05:00 UAE    		 Arrowhead Stadium

  • 2026 World Cup Schedule – Semi-finals

    The matchDateResultVenue
    Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs Winner of Quarter-final 2Tuesday 14 July 2026,
    22:00 Saudi Arabia / 23:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4Wednesday 15 July 2026,
    22:00 Saudi Arabia / 23:00 UAE    		 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

  • Third-place play-off

    The matchDateResultVenue
    The two losing semi-finalistsSunday 19 July 2026,
    00:00 Saudi Arabia / 01:00 UAE    		 Hard Rock Stadium

  • 2026 World Cup Final

    The matchDateResultVenue
    2026 World Cup FinalSunday 19 July 2026,
    22:00 Saudi Arabia / 23:00 UAE    		 MetLife Stadium

  • The World Cup’s All-Time Roll of Honour

    Since the World Cup began in 1930, only eight teams have lifted football’s most prestigious trophy. Brazil sit atop the all-time rankings with five titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002), a dominance that has seen them produce icons such as Pelé, Romário and Ronaldo.

    Italy and Germany follow with four titles each; Germany’s first three came as West Germany, with the fourth arriving in 2014 after reunification. Argentina has three crowns, the latest secured at the 2022 tournament under Lionel Messi.

    Uruguay opened the trophy cabinet with the inaugural 1930 triumph and later claimed a second in 1950, while France has lifted the trophy twice (1998, 2018). England (1966) and Spain (2010) each own a single crown, keeping the hope of a second star very much alive.

    YearHostWinnerFinal resultRunner-up
    1930UruguayUruguay4–2Argentina
    1934ItalyItaly2–1 after extra timeCzechoslovakia
    1938FranceItaly4–2Hungary
    1950BrazilUruguay2–1Brazil
    1954SwitzerlandWest Germany3–2Hungary
    1958SwedenBrazil 5–25–2Sweden
    1962ChileBrazil3–1Czechoslovakia
    1966EnglandEngland4–2 (a.e.t.)West Germany
    1970MexicoBrazil4–1Italy
    1974West GermanyWest Germany2–1Netherlands
    1978ArgentinaArgentina3–1 (a.e.t.)Netherlands
    1982SpainItaly3–1West Germany
    1986MexicoArgentina 3–23–2West Germany
    1990ItalyWest Germany1–0Argentina
    1994United StatesBrazil0–0 (Argentina won 3–2 on penalties)Italy
    1998FranceFrance3–0Brazil
    2002South Korea and JapanBrazil2–0Germany
    2006GermanyItaly1–1 (5–3)France
    2010South AfricaSpain1–0 (a.e.t.)Netherlands
    2014BrazilGermany1–0 (extra time)Argentina
    2018RussiaFrance4–1Croatia
    2022QatarArgentina3–3 (4–2 on penalties)France