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'Look at some of my colleagues!' - Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle questions Premier League referees after becoming only manager booked for touchline behaviour
Jaissle targets refereeing double standards
Jaissle has expressed his frustration with the officiating standards in the Premier League after becoming the first manager to be cautioned this season. The 38-year-old, who arrived at St James' Park from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last month, was shown a yellow card by referee Rob Jones during the Magpies' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
Reflecting on the incident several days later, Jaissle was adamant that his actions were purely motivational rather than disruptive. "I hope I don't need to adapt," the German told reporters. "I was really clear that I was disappointed. I made that also really clear in many aspects because, from my point of view, if you're 20cm outside your box and you encourage and support your own team in a positive way, an emotional way, I'm not sure if that's then a yellow card."
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Clash with officials at St James' Park
The tension during the Bournemouth fixture was palpable, with the fourth official reportedly warning Jaissle multiple times about his positioning. The situation eventually boiled over in the 70th minute when Jones produced the yellow card after Jaissle strayed beyond the white lines of his designated area once more.
"I contest the benefit of that rule if I was just supporting and engaging with the team," Jaissle noted as he defended his passionate approach to management. When specifically asked if he believed there were other top-flight coaches who were just as animated but managed to avoid bookings, the Newcastle boss pointedly replied: "You can say so."
The new participant behaviour charter
The crackdown on touchline conduct stems from a new charter on participant behaviour introduced in 2023 by the Premier League, the FA, the EFL, and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL). This directive was designed to improve the image of the game by ensuring all occupants remain within their technical areas.
Despite these briefings, Jaissle remains unconvinced that the implementation is fair. Having taken charge of only three Premier League matches since his appointment in August, the former RB Salzburg coach is finding the transition to English refereeing standards to be a significant adjustment. His caution stands out as a statistical anomaly in the early weeks of the season, further fueling his belief that his touchline energy is being unfairly targeted by the matchday officials.
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Adapting to the English game
Jaissle’s appointment was seen as a bold new chapter for Newcastle following the departure of Eddie Howe, with the club hierarchy having prepared for the transition for several months. However, the German's immediate friction with the PGMOL suggests there may be a period of friction as he adapts to the rigid nature of Premier League touchline monitoring.
Whether Jaissle will actually change his high-octane approach remains to be seen, but his public questioning of the referees puts a spotlight on the PGMOL heading into the next round of fixtures. As Newcastle look to climb the table, the relationship between the dugout and the officials will be under intense scrutiny.
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