theScore Bet World Cup Promo Code GOAL: Bet Reset Up to $1,000

Use our theScore Bet World Cup promo code GOAL, when you sign up, place your first real‑money wager, and you’ll be covered with a Bet Reset up to $1,000 if that debut bet settles as a loss.

theScore Bet World Cup Promo Code – Bet Reset Up to $1,000

theScore Bet World Cup promo code GOAL is a clean first‑bet safety net for fans jumping into this summer’s biggest soccer tournament.

theScore Bet World Cup Promo Code TL:DR 💰theScore Bet promo code offer Get Up To $1,000 In No Sweat Tokens Over 10 Days 📝theScore Bet promo code GOAL 🌎Available states AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA ✅theScore Bet T&Cs New customers only, 21+, bonus bets expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable, state exclusions apply. 🤓Last reviewed (Cody Stelluto) June 2026

New players who place a qualifying first wager can get that stake effectively “reset” up to the promo cap if it loses, with the refund issued as bonus bets rather than cash.

That opens the door to take a real swing on a big match or a carefully built same‑game parlay, knowing a bad bounce doesn’t have to end your tournament before it starts.

For World Cup bettors, that’s a strong way to open an account: you can take a real shot on a side, total, or same‑game parlay you like without needing to grind tiny stakes right away. If you hit, you keep the winnings; if you miss, theScore Bet hands you up to $1,000 bonus bets so you can reload on the next slate.

How to Use the theScore Bet World Cup Promo Code

Claiming theScore Bet World Cup promo code GOAL is straightforward, but you do need to follow the steps in order so your Bet Reset is properly attached to your account. The biggest keys are entering the code at sign‑up, making your first qualifying deposit, and placing that first wager correctly.

Visit the official theScore Bet website or download theScore Bet Sportsbook app. Tap the sign‑up or “Join Now” button to start creating a new account. Enter your email and create a secure password. Provide your legal name, date of birth, address, and any other required information so theScore Bet can verify your identity and location. When prompted for a promo or bonus code, enter GOAL to link the Bet Reset offer. Make a qualifying first deposit (minimum $5 as specified in the T&Cs) using one of the supported payment methods. Place your first real‑money wager (min $5) on any eligible market, such as a tournament match, within the required time frame.

If that first wager wins, you take your payout as normal and move on. If it loses, theScore Bet. Because rules can vary by state and promo version, always doublecheck the live terms card in your account before you lock in your first bet.

Upcoming World Cup 2026 Games

Game Date Betting Favourite Ecuador vs Germany June 25 (4 PM ET) Germany (-120) Japan vs Sweden June 25 (7 PM ET) Japan (-110) Tunisia vs Netherlands June 25 (7 PM ET) Netherlands (-700) Turkiye vs USMNT June 25 (10 PM ET) USMNT (-110) Paraguay vs Australia June 25 (10 PM ET) Paraguay (+190)

All odds are courtesy of theScore Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

World Cup Preview with theScore Bet - 6/25/2026

Job one is done for the USMNT, who have clinched a playoff spot with a game to spare. A healthy +5 goal differential has virtually secured them the top line in Group D as the tournament transitions from a massive 48-team grid into the high-stakes round of 32.

The Americans are heavily favored to take care of business against an underachieving Turkey team. Turkey was heavily backed to win this group, but two dismal performances have them facing an early exit. Behind the US, a fascinating duel awaits between Australia and Paraguay for the remaining seed.

USMNT vs Turkey - Group D

Mauricio Pochettino has a fascinating tactical choice to make regarding player rotation now that Group D is clinched. While a perfect group-stage record builds immense confidence, keeping key players out of harm's way before the intense knockout schedule is a massive priority.

Turkey has the quality to beat anyone on a good day, and they have to empty the tank this Thursday. A win is their only path to survival, and Pochettino’s veteran understanding of tournament fatigue means a rotated US roster could play right into Turkey's hands.

Paraguay vs Socceroos - Group D

Australia is still sitting pretty in second place despite their recent 2-0 loss to the United States. Because Paraguay allowed three goals against the USMNT, their poor goal differential means Australia only needs a single point from a tie to move on to the playoffs.

Paraguay will certainly fight to the bitter end, especially after salvaging their tournament with a hard-fought win over Turkey. But Australia has been the tournament's surprise package, playing beautiful soccer led by Bundesliga standouts Connor Metcalfe and Jackson Irvine to earn the favorite status.

Top theScore Bet Promos for All World Cup Bettors

theScore Bet is bringing the heat among World Cup betting apps, with their promo code offer but they do not stop there. All soccer bettors can find the following promos or bonuses for any of the upcoming World Cup matches this tournament.

theScore Bet Early Victory Special

theScore Bet’s Early Victory special is perfect for high‑scoring tournament matches. Standard three‑way moneyline bets automatically cash as winners if your team goes ahead by 2 goals at any point, regardless of the final score.

That means a 2–0 or 3–1 lead locks in your win even if a meltdown happens later.

Eligible on select three‑way moneyline wagers

Grades as a win once your team leads by 2+ in regulation

Final result doesn’t matter after the trigger hits

theScore Bet 1st Half Sub Insurance

Losing a wager because your player gets injured or subbed in the 1st half is the worst, your player props no longer able to land. But, don't worry as theScore bet has you covered with their 1st half sub insurance.

Applies to any starting players who do not start the second half

single wagers will be refunded as bonus bets, parlay legs or selections will be voided and the payout updated

Applies to any eligible player prop markets with theScore Bet

theScore Bet Soccer Odds Boosts and Specials

The book also runs regular World Cup betting promos, odds boosts and specials on marquee fixtures, featuring enhanced prices on moneylines, goal props, and curated same‑game parlays. Boosts simply increase your profit on winning bets without changing how much you stake.

Find boosted markets in the app’s “Promotions” or “Featured” section

Each boost has its own minimum odds, stake limits, and expiry window

Great for squeezing extra value from sides or goal‑scorer props you already like

World Cup Betting Guide with theScore Bet

theScore Bet gives soccer fans a slick, data‑driven home base for tournament wagering. The app pulls in theScore’s familiar scores and stats, then layers a full sportsbook on top, so you can track live match info and build bets in one place.

On busy days with multiple group games or knockout ties, the layout makes it simple to bounce between live events, upcoming fixtures, and futures boards without losing track of your slips. That’s especially helpful if you’re constantly toggling between different matches, chasing live opportunities as lines move.

World Cup Live betting

theScore Bet’s live tab is built for chaos in the best way. When Brazil is suddenly on the back foot or France starts peppering the goal, you can hop into “Live” or “In‑Game” and see sides, totals, and props updating in real time as the match swings.

If a big favorite looks flat or an underdog is creating all the chances, you’re not stuck with your pre‑match read—you can react right there, backing momentum shifts or fading teams that clearly didn’t get off the bus.

World Cup Live trackers and streaming

For select fixtures, theScore Bet backs those markets with detailed live trackers and, sometimes, integrated streaming or rich live data for funded or active accounts. Even without a full stream, you’ll still see real‑time stats, pressure charts, and constantly updating odds that make it easier to decide if you’re doubling down on Argentina or bailing on a shaky England lead.

That mix of data and dynamic pricing is exactly what you want in tournament play, where one goal, red card, or late Brazil counter can flip the entire board in about thirty seconds.

Mobile app

The theScore Bet app is built mobile‑first and feels very familiar if you’ve ever used theScore’s main scores app. Your favorite teams and leagues can sync over, which means tournament matches you care about are front‑and‑center when it’s time to bet.

Navigation is straightforward: you get tabs for sports, live games, your bet slip, and promos, plus a dedicated soccer page when the global tournament is in full swing. That setup makes it easy to fire off quick singles or build out more complex parlays without a lot of menu digging.

theScore Bet World Cup Betting Markets

Open any international match in theScore Bet Brazil, France, Argentina, USA, whoever, and you’ll instantly see moneylines, spreads, and totals, plus player props, team props, and same‑game parlays. That mix covers everything from simple “USA to win” plays to creative scripts built around goals, shots, and cards.

With hundreds or potential wagers and combinations available with theScore Bet there is something for everyone. Below is a small list of what players can expect and more from their World Cup betting markets.

Moneyline & Ties

BTTS

Over/Unders

Spreads

Group Winner

Top Goal Scorer

Stage of Elimination

Player/Team Props - Shots on Target, Shots, Fouls and more

Futures

Our how to bet on the World Cup guide, as expert explanations and breakdowns on any and all soccer wagers that readers may wish to place on World Cup 2026.

theScore Bet Game Lines betting at the World Cup

If you’re new to tournament betting, game lines are the easiest entry point. Click into a match and you’ll see moneyline, handicap, and total goals, usually in a three‑way format: home, away, draw.

Remember, these cover only regulation, and three‑way moneylines don’t offer pushes—double‑check before you fire.

theScore Bet Prop Betting at the World Cup

Prop betting lets you zero in on specific players and tactical angles rather than just the final result. On theScore Bet, that means you can target shots, goals, assists, cards, and other match stats depending on how deep the board is for a particular game.

If you’ve got strong opinions about a striker’s matchup, a creative midfielder’s usage, or a physical rivalry, props let you bet those storylines directly.

They also work nicely as a landing spot for bonus bets from your Bet Reset, since many prop markets offer plus‑money prices that can turn a small token into a more meaningful return if you connect.

theScore Bet Parlay Betting at the World Cup

Parlays are fully live on theScore Bet, both across matches and inside individual games. You can chain together sides and totals from multiple fixtures on the daily schedule, or build one big same‑game parlay around a single marquee match by combining outcome, goals, and player stats.

This is where a lot of players like to deploy at least some of their bonus bets from a losing first wager.

If you’re comfortable with the variance, you can use those tokens to set up bigger‑payout tickets without risking additional cash, seeing whether multi‑leg bets fit your style during the tournament.

World Cup 2026 Betting with theScore Bet – Expert’s Opinion

theScore Bet is a strong fit for this tournament because it blends a modern app with theScore’s long‑running strengths: real‑time scores, detailed stats, and a clean, intuitive interface.

It feels like a natural extension of a scores app you might already be using to track matches, which makes the transition into betting smoother.

The Bet Reset offer tied to theScore Bet sign‑up bonus is also a good entry point for newer bettors. Instead of front‑loaded site credit with complicated requirements, you’re getting a clear first‑bet protection structure that you can immediately apply to a match you genuinely want action on.

Responsible World Cup Gambling with theScore Bet

theScore Bet includes standard responsible gambling tools—deposit limits, wagering limits, cooling‑off periods, and self‑exclusion options—so you can keep control of your play, even on packed matchdays. This is especially important during a major tournament, when it’s easy to chase action across multiple games and time windows.

If you need support, you can access national and state‑specific resources directly from the app and site, including:

1‑800‑GAMBLER or 1‑800‑MY‑RESET for general problem‑gambling help.

1‑888‑789‑7777 or ccpg.org/chat in Connecticut.

GamblingHelpLineMA.org or (800) 327‑5050 for 24/7 support in Massachusetts.

www.mdgamblinghelp.org in Maryland.

1‑877‑8HOPE‑NY or text HOPENY (467369) in New York.

Players should review the responsible gaming and terms sections inside theScore Bet before leaning into any promo, especially one tied to larger initial wagers.

theScore Bet Promo Code for World Cup Betting FAQs

Can you bet on the World Cup with theScore Bet?

Yes. theScore Bet offers markets on major international soccer competitions, including match lines, totals, props, and futures in eligible legal states.

Does theScore Bet have any offers for the World Cup?

Yes. The Bet Reset up to $1,000 can be used on tournament matches, and theScore Bet often layers in soccer‑specific boosts and specials around big fixtures.

Can you live bet World Cup matches with theScore Bet?

Yes. theScore Bet has a dedicated live‑betting section with in‑game odds and markets, plus live trackers and, in some cases, integrated streaming support for eligible users.

How do I bet on the 2026 tournament with theScore Bet?

Create or log in to your account, enter promo code GOAL when signing up if you are a new user, deposit funds, navigate to the soccer or tournament page, pick a match, choose a market, enter your stake, and confirm your bet in the slip.

What’s the highest payout on theScore Bet?

Maximum payouts can differ based on sport, market type, and jurisdiction. Check theScore Bet house rules or contact support to confirm limits that apply to your account and state.

Full theScore Bet World Cup Promo Code T&Cs