Netherlands vs Sweden Predictions: Backing Oranje in Texas

We’re backing the Dutch in Texas in what should be a tight affair against a confident Swedish outfit.

Best Predictions for Netherlands vs Sweden

Netherlands to win and both teams to score @ +260

Over 2.5 goals @ -125

Memphis Depay to score or assist @ -133

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Oranje get back on track

Ronald Koeman will hope this side learn from their mistakes against Japan when they face Sweden this week. The Netherlands have plenty of quality in their ranks, but have often underperformed. Facing Blågult won’t be easy, however, after their 5-1 domination of Tunisia.

The Dutch have experienced injury issues, with Xavi Simons and Jerry Schouten among those missing the entire tournament. Memphis Depay, though, could be in line for a first start after recovering from injury. Meanwhile, Gabriel Gudmundsson should be fine for Sweden after he limped off against the Tunisians.

Koeman likely needs a result more than Graham Potter after the first set of fixtures, and we back him to get one. Therefore, neither side has appeared tight at the back - so we expect the Swedes to score.

Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction 1: Netherlands to win and both teams to score @ +260

Frailties at the back

Oranje conceded two against Japan on Sunday. Additionally, they couldn’t keep out Uzbekistan, Algeria, Ecuador, or Norway. In fact, their last clean sheet came in November. Things haven’t been any better for Sweden on that front, either, with Potter’s men not keeping one since his arrival in October.

With players such as Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Cody Gakpo on the pitch, there’s good reason to expect goals. We expect both sides causing problems for the other, with plenty of drama at Houston Stadium.

Three of the Netherlands’ last five saw over 2.5 goals scored, and it’s five in five for the Swedes. Both teams were on the scoresheet in nine of those 10, and we’re anticipating a similar outcome here.

Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals @ -125

The Netherlands’ record-breaker returns

A big boost for Koeman should come in the shape of the nation’s top scorer, Depay. He’s been dealt some setbacks recently after picking up an injury with Corinthians, but was able to come off the bench against Tunisia. He’ll be itching to return to the XI for Matchday 2.

No player is seen as more likely to get a goal or assist by the bookies, and with good reason. He’s nine contributions away from hitting 100 for his nation, and at 32, he’s still got time to hit that tally. We’re backing him to take a step closer to it this weekend.

Gyokeres and Isak are the men to watch for Blågult, especially after scoring against the Eagles of Carthage. Depay is our pick for this one, however, as he aims to showcase his quality once again.

Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction 3: Memphis Depay to score or assist @ -133

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Netherlands 2-1 Sweden

Goalscorers Prediction - Netherlands: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo - Sweden: Alexander Isak

The Netherlands were left frustrated in their opening fixture, twice giving away their lead to draw 2-2 with Japan. Ronald Koeman’s men have been far from convincing in the build-up, too, losing to Algeria and drawing with Ecuador. Oranje also only egded past Uzbekistan earlier this month, so there are concerns about their form.

Sweden, meanwhile, will be full of confidence as they head to Houston. Graham Potter has turned around their fortunes after a tough qualifying campaign, and their tournament started with a 5-1 hammering of Tunisia. However, a recent draw with Greece and defeat to Norway shows that they can be scored against.

Probable lineups for Netherlands vs Sweden

Netherlands expected lineup: Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, Van de Vin, Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders, Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Sweden expected lineup: Nordtfeldt, Hien, Lindelof, Lagerbielke, Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson, Nygren, Isak, Gyokeres