Morocco vs Haiti Predictions: Atlas Lions to fight for the summit

Our betting expert expects Morocco to make a play for the group leadership and dominate Haiti.

Best predictions for Morocco vs Haiti

Anytime goalscorer - Ismael Saibari @ +102

Three-way handicap - Morocco to win with a -2 handicap @ +130

Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & no @+180

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Saibari on the cusp of history

Ismael Saibari is one of the standout performers at this World Cup from an African perspective. Apart from scoring in both group games for Morocco, he’s scored four goals across his last four matches for his country. A player in that form is difficult to ignore against a minnow nation.

The Bayern Munich-bound forward aims to create history on Thursday. If he scores, he will be the first African player to score in all three group games for his country.

Facing a team that have already conceded four goals in two games will offer him some encouragement. To put the season he’s just come out of into perspective, the striker smashed 15 goals and bagged eight assists in 27 appearances for PSV Eindhoven. Backing him to breach the Haitian back line is an easy decision.

Morocco vs Haiti Prediction 1: Anytime goalscorer - Ismael Saibari @ +102

Atlas Lions to dominate group finale

Morocco’s one victory and a draw in this World Cup have extended the excellent run they’re on. When Mohamed Ouahbi replaced Walid Regragui before the start of this World Cup, it appeared like the Atlas Lions wouldn’t be successful in North America. However, it’s been Ouahbi’s connection to the younger players and his Under-20 World Cup title win last year that has helped maintain Morocco’s level.

They’re now on an incredible 31-game unbeaten run, winning 26 of those matches and drawing five. The African nation have also won three of their last four World Cup group games, with that draw against Brazil being the odd result out. Haiti will understandably be disappointed, especially given the promise they showed ahead of the tournament.

A 4-0 triumph against New Zealand and a goalless draw with Iceland suggested they’d be more of a threat. The reality is that Les Grenadiers have now lost three consecutive matches, conceding three goals in the last one. Morocco will want to finish at the top of the group and understand that scoring plenty of goals is the only way to achieve this.

Morocco vs Haiti Prediction 2: Three-way handicap - Morocco to win with a -2 handicap @ +130

Clean sheet highly probable

Considering the requirement for Morocco to top the group, assuming Brazil will beat Scotland, the Africans will be keen to find the net often. This pressure could influence the match early as well. Nine of Haiti’s last 10 goals conceded at a World Cup or qualifier came before halftime. Additionally, the Atlas Lions have also not trailed at the interval since their last defeat 31 games ago.

With 12 goals scored in their last five matches, Morocco’s goal count is expected to rise against Haiti. Meanwhile, Migne’s charges are still searching for their first goal at a World Cup in six games. They failed to score in four of their last five defeats.

Additionally, Morocco have kept a clean sheet in nine of their previous 10 triumphs. As a result, they’re well-positioned to frustrate the opposition and secure a shutout while scoring multiple goals.

Morocco vs Haiti Prediction 3: Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & no @+180

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Morocco 3-0 Haiti

Morocco 3-0 Haiti Goalscorers prediction: Morocco: Ismael Saibari, Brahim Diaz, Bilal El Khannouss

Morocco have continued where they left off at their home Africa Cup of Nations and at their semi-final finish four years ago in Qatar. The Atlas Lions made a decent start to this World Cup in Group C, despite what seemed like a difficult run. Their 1-1 draw with Brazil in their first match has held them in good stead heading into the final group game.

As a result, both Morocco and the Selecao have an opportunity to win the group. However, the African nation must win convincingly and score multiple goals. They will be confident of securing a victory to ensure their presence in the Round of 32.

Haiti were the first nation in this year’s tournament to confirm their exit after defeats to Scotland and Brazil. Unfortunately, Les Grenadiers have only pride to play for in their final match, as qualification for the next round is unattainable. Despite losing 3-0 to Brazil in their last game, head coach Sebastien Migne was likely proud of his team.

Haiti kept the game scoreless after 45 minutes, which was a major achievement considering Brazil’s strength. Defeat here would give them the unwanted record of playing the most World Cup games (6) with a 100% loss rate. Meanwhile, if they don’t score, they’ll join Canada and El Salvador as the only CONCACAF teams never to score at the finals.

Probable lineups for Morocco vs Haiti

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss, Saibari

Haiti expected lineup: Placide, Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience, Deedson, Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence, Isidor, Pierrot