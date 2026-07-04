Canada vs Morocco Predictions: Value on three or more goals in Houston

Morocco only narrowly missed out on winning Group C, while Canada were far from convincing in Group B. Can Jesse Marsch’s Canucks cause an upset?

Best Predictions for Canada vs Morocco

Both teams to score (Yes) @ +119

Over 2.5 goals @ +138

1st half (Over 1.5 goals) @ +240

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Value on goals at both ends

Both teams have scored in 80% of Morocco’s last five games. Yet we can back this outcome on Saturday at a probability of just 47.62%. These odds become all the more surprising when you consider Canada leads the tournament in shots on target.

It’s clear that creating opportunities isn’t the Canadians’ issue - putting them away is. The Moroccans score freely also, with Ismael Saibari scoring three so far at this summer’s finals alone.

Both backlines have major concerns going into this game. Alphonso Davies’ attacking full-back style can leave Canada’s backline exposed. Meanwhile, Chadi Riad’s likely injury absence will be felt hugely at the heart of Morocco’s defence.

Canada vs Morocco Prediction1: Both teams to score (Yes) @ +119

Backing three or more goals

This Round of 16 tie pairs two attack-minded teams. Canada’s 6-0 thrashing of Qatar underlined what they are capable of when their chances go in. Morocco are also relentless shooters in the final third, as proved in their Round of 32 clash with the Netherlands.

Morocco created five big chances and racked up 11 shots to Holland’s six. Morocco also averaged two goals scored per game in the group stage. Based on their big chance creation metrics, they should’ve maintained this against the Netherlands.

With Morocco well capable of scoring twice at least and Canada also expected to get on the scoresheet, the Over 2.5 Goals line looks attractive. In fact, at only 45.45% probability, this is the top value bet in our trio of Canada vs Morocco predictions.

Canada vs Morocco Prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals @ +138

The market has underpriced the likelihood of 2+ first-half goals

Morocco played a gruelling 120 minutes in their Round of 32 win over the Netherlands. Nevertheless, there’s value in backing a first start in this contest.

There were two first-half goals in Morocco’s group stage game with Brazil and four first-half goals in their 4-2 win over Haiti. Canada also arrive with the most shots on target and a fresher side, having narrowly avoided extra time against South Africa.

Morocco’s fast, high-shot approach also means they rarely sit on their heels and regularly look to test opposition keepers. With both defences carrying doubts and neither team likely to adopt a defensive approach, an early flurry of goals offers genuine value, especially at a current probability of just 32.26%.

Canada vs Morocco Prediction 3: 1st half (Over 1.5 goals) @ +240

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Canada 1-2 Morocco

Goalscorers prediction: Canada: David - Morocco: Diaz, El Khannouss

Co-hosts Canada face off against Morocco in Houston on Saturday to compete for a place in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. It’s a rematch of their 2022 group-stage clash, which Morocco won 2-1 en route to the semi-finals.

Jesse Marsch’s Canucks arrive in the Round of 16 on cloud nine after their last-gasp win over South Africa in the Round of 32. Stephen Eustaquio’s stoppage-time winner sank South African hearts in a game which neither side deserved to win over 90 minutes.

Interestingly, Canada has posted more shots on target than any other nation at the 2026 World Cup. However, they’ve only scored twice in their last two matches. Marsch does have star players Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David at his disposal, who’ll aim to shine on the biggest stage.

Morocco remain unbeaten through their first four matches of this summer’s finals. They only finished second to Brazil in Group B on goal difference. They were far the better side against the Netherlands in their Round of 32 game, eventually winning a tense penalty shootout.

There’s no doubt the Atlas Lions are no longer the surprise package of world football. They are the first African side to win knockout games at back-to-back World Cup finals. Their 33-game unbeaten streak should serve as a warning to Canada that the Moroccans won’t go down without a fight.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Morocco

Canada expected lineup: Crépeau, Laryea, Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Saliba, Eustaquio, Buchanan, Larin, David

Morocco expected lineup: Bounou, Salah-Eddine, Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, El Khannouss, Ounahi, Diaz, Saibari