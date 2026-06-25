World Cup 2026 is here and the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAXGET, lets GOAL readers claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets as no-sweat bet tokens, spread over 10 days.

BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code GOALMAXGET – Get Up to $1000 in Bonuses

This World Cup betting promo offer is for first‑time BetMGM customers who enter GOALMAXGET during registration offering up to $1,000 in “no sweat” tokens over 10 days. Perfect for players who prefer smaller bonuses in multiple chunks.

BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code - TL:DR 💰 BetMGM Bonus code offer Get Up To $1,000 In No Sweat Tokens Over 10 Days 📝🏒 BetMGM Bonus code GOALMAXGET 🌎 Available states AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY ✅ BetMGM T&Cs New customers only, 21+, bonus bets expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable, state exclusions apply. 🤓 Last reviewed (Cody Stelluto) June 2026

With GOALMAXGET, new players can wager up to $100 per day for 10 days, safe in the knowledge if your USMNT or other soccer wager losses, they will get their cash back as no-sweat bet tokens, all the way up to $1,000 in bonuses.

It behaves like a safety net over 10 days, giving repeated bet reset wagers while you learn the BetMGM interface and refine your soccer betting strategy.

This is perfect for first time soccer bettors, or those unused to the World Cup, BetMGM helps you get up to speed, without losing any of your hard earned cash. Best of all, with the bonuses you can try your hand again, seeing if you can land a winner.

How to Use the BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code

The BetMGM bonus code GOALMAXGET is simple to claim, and new players can move from sign-up to bonus bets in just a few minutes. For those who wish to secure the BetMGM welcome offer in eligible US states, follow these clear steps and make sure you understand the key requirements before placing your first wager.

Go to the official BetMGM site or open the BetMGM sportsbook app. Click “Join” or “Register” in the top right corner. Enter your email address and create a secure password. Fill in your personal and identity details, Including name, date of birth, address, and any requested verification data. When you see a promo code field, type in the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAXGET. Confirm you are of legal age and accept the terms and conditions Choose your preferred payment method, and make your first qualifying deposit Place your first qualifying wager, $10 - $100, with odds of -500 or greater If it wins, take your cash, if it loses your stake with be matched in bonuses, up to $100, as a no sweat bet token This can be repeated once per day for 10 days, up to $1000 in bonuses

Most importantly, remember that the bonus is paid in bonus bets, not cash, and these tokens usually expire after a short number of days, so you should plan when and where you want to use them.

In addition, wagering requirements, minimum odds, qualifying stake amounts, and time limits can vary by state and promotion, so always review the live offer details inside your BetMGM account before you confirm any bet.

Upcoming World Cup 2026 Games

Game Date Betting Favourite Ecuador vs Germany June 25 (4 PM ET) Germany (-120) Japan vs Sweden June 25 (7 PM ET) Japan (-110) Tunisia vs Netherlands June 25 (7 PM ET) Netherlands (-700) Turkiye vs USMNT June 25 (10 PM ET) USMNT (-110) Paraguay vs Australia June 25 (10 PM ET) Paraguay (+190)

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

World Cup Preview with BetMGM - 6/25/2026

The USMNT has successfully navigated the opening stage, locking up a playoff berth with one match remaining. Boasting a +5 goal differential, they have essentially captured Group D's top seed before the tournament thins the herd from 48 teams down to a cutthroat round of 32.

The Americans face a struggling Turkey team next, a matchup that shouldn't cause too many sleepless nights. Turkey was tipped to run away with Group D, but back-to-back losses have left them on the brink. The rest of the group is wide open as Australia and Paraguay go head-to-head for the final seed.

USMNT vs Turkey - Group D

With first place under lock and key, everyone is wondering how Mauricio Pochettino will handle his roster. Keeping players fresh is paramount for the grueling knockout phase, though Pochettino will have to balance squad rotation with the desire to keep their winning momentum rolling.

Turkey has the raw talent to push any team to the limit, and they need a heroic performance this Thursday. Nothing short of a victory keeps them in the tournament, and they could benefit immensely if the crafty Pochettino opts to shield his primary starters from injury.

Paraguay (3pts) vs Australia (3pts) - Group D

A 2-0 defeat to the US hasn't knocked Australia off course; they still occupy the catbird seat for second place. Paraguay's leaky defense against the USMNT left them with a terrible goal differential, meaning a simple draw or win sends the Socceroos through to the knockouts.

Paraguay proved their resilience with a tight win over Turkey, so they won't back down. That said, Australia has been a revelation this tournament, leaning heavily on the Bundesliga experience of Connor Metcalfe and Jackson Irvine. The Socceroos are expected to advance, but Paraguay will push them.

Top BetMGM Promos for All World Cup Bettors

Aside from the BetMGM World Cup bonus code, the sportsbook offers a few other soccer focused promos for all players. These can be used at anytime time by any bettors, often able to be reused time and time again, perfect for the whole tournament.

BetMGM 2‑Up Early Payout

An early payout on pre‑match soccer moneyline wagers when your team leads by two goals. Cash your bet as a winner if your backed team goes up by 2-0, 3-1 or even 4-2.

How it works for tournament matches:

Place a pre‑match, straight Match Result bet on an eligible tournament game.

If your team takes a two‑goal lead at any time, the bet is paid out as a win.

You keep the winnings even if your team later draws or loses the match.

This promo is ideal for high‑pressure international fixtures where late swings are common, because a two‑goal lead locks in your payout even if your team later concedes.

It is especially useful when backing strong favorites expected to start fast, score two, then putting your mind at rest, your moneyline wager already a winner.

$500K Goal Rush

BetMGM's brand new goal‑based bonus bet promotion tied to USMNT matches during the tournament. Earn a share of $500K in bonus bets every time the US scores in World Cup 2026.

How it works for tournament matches:

Place a $5+ pre‑match bet on the specified U.S. men’s game with your Goal Rush qualifying token applied.

You earn a share of $500,000 in bonus bets for every goal scored by the U.S. in that match.

The bonus bet pool is split among all eligible participants after the game ends.

This promo adds extra upside every time the U.S. scores, because each goal can turn into bonus bets for later fixtures. It is great for USMNT fans who are backing U.S. matches, since normal pre‑match wagers can now unlock additional bonus action whenever the strikers score.

World Cup Betting Guide with BetMGM

As with any World Cup betting site BetMGM gives tournament bettors a strong mix of markets, live features, and a smooth mobile app for international soccer. It works well on busy days when countries like Brazil, France, and Japan are all in action.

Live betting

To find live betting, log in and look for the “Live” or “In-Game” tab at the top of the sportsbook menu. Tap it to see all matches currently in play, then select your game to view live odds and markets.

Live streaming and trackers

Once you’re in the live section and have picked a match, open the game page to see the live tracker and, where available, the streaming icon. Streams typically require you to be logged in with a funded or recently active account.

Mobile app

On the BetMGM app homepage, the main sports are listed across the top, with odds for featured events below. Use the top navigation bar or sport icons to switch to soccer, then tap the live or competitions section to jump between matches.

BetMGM World Cup Betting Markets

After selecting a World Cup match, scroll the game page to see categories like main lines, totals, player props, and team props. Tabs or filters usually sit near the top of the market list, helping you jump straight to the type you want.

From your first wager at BetMGM you will have the option of placing Cup wagers on hundreds of betting markets at competitive odds. Every single match of the tournament will be covered and feature markets including:

Moneyline & Ties

BTTS

Over/Unders

Spreads

Group Winner

Top Goal Scorer

Stage of Elimination

Player/Team Props - Shots on Target, Shots, Fouls and more

Futures

BetMGM Game Lines Betting for the World Cup

From the tournament page, game lines are usually the default view: moneyline, spread, and total. If not, tap the “Game Lines” or “Main” tab. Moneyline, spread (handicap), and over/under totals for each fixture appear in a simple three-column layout.

BetMGM Prop Betting for the World Cup

On a specific match page, look for tabs labeled “Player Props,” “Team Props,” or similar. Open those to find markets like shots, goals, assists, cards, and keeper saves for stars such as Mbappé or Kane.

BetMGM Parlay Soccer Betting

To build a multi-game parlay, tap odds from different matches and watch them stack in your bet slip. For same-game parlays, look for a “Same Game Parlay” or “Same Game” tab on a single match, then add legs like side, total, and player props together.

Still confused by bettong on this summer's tourney? Our how to bet on the World Cup guide is perfect for new soccer bettors.

World Cup 2026 Betting with BetMGM - Expert’s Opinion

BetMGM is a great fit for tournament betting because it blends a deep soccer market menu with useful promos and a really clean, easy-to-navigate app.

When you’ve got a packed slate with matches overlapping all day, it’s the kind of platform that lets you move quickly without feeling clunky or overwhelmed.

Early payout promos, live betting, and simple bonus bet use all make it easy to stay active from the group stage through the knockout rounds.

What really stands out, though, is the vibe. BetMGM has that classic gambling feel—almost like you’ve stepped into a high-rollers section or the “adult” side of betting.

It feels a bit more polished and serious, but still approachable, with a nice mix of straightforward bets and deeper options if you want to get more strategic.

Responsible Gambling with BetMGM at the World Cup

BetMGM provides responsible gambling tools that can help players stay in control during a busy tournament. Players can use local gambling helplines, state programs, or national resources such as 1‑800‑GAMBLER, depending on where they are located.

BetMGM Bonus Code for World Cup Betting FAQs

Can you bet on the World Cup with BetMGM?

Yes, you can bet on World Cup matches with BetMGM in eligible legal states.

Does BetMGM have any offers for the World Cup?

Yes, BetMGM typically runs soccer‑focused promos around major tournaments, alongside its main welcome offers.

Can you live stream the World Cup with BetMGM?

In some regions and for some competitions, BetMGM offers live streaming or detailed live trackers, but streaming rights for the tournament itself are restricted.

How do I bet on the World Cup 2026?

Create or log in to your BetMGM account, deposit funds, and navigate to the soccer or tournament section. Then choose your match, pick a market such as moneyline, spread, total, or prop, enter your stake, and confirm your bet on the bet slip.

What’s the highest payout on BetMGM?

BetMGM uses internal maximum payout limits that vary by sport, market, and sometimes by customer profile or jurisdiction.

Full BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code T&Cs