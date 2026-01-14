Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Nuggets vs Mavs, EFL Cup & NHL

January 14 is packed with NBA, NHL, and EFL action—and Underdog takes it up a notch. Use Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to score $75 in bonus bets and level up your play on the day’s marquee matchups.

January 14 delivers a packed slate of marquee matchups across three sports. Across the pond in soccer, Chelsea hosts Arsenal at 3:00 PM ET in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Then, later in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets battle the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 PM ET in a Western Conference showdown.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.s

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS

Access the Offer – Head to Underdog’s landing page and enter promo code GOALBONUS. Sign Up & Verify – Register your account and confirm you’re 21+ to be eligible. Deposit – Fund your account with at least $5. Make Your Pick – Submit a $5+ entry through Underdog’s Picks. Unlock Your Bonus – Once your qualifying play settles, enjoy $75 in bonus entries to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Important details:

Available only in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Bonus entries cannot be withdrawn as cash

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Soccer—Chelsea vs Arsenal, Jan 14, 3:00 PM ET (Carabao Cup Semi-finals, 1st leg)

Arsenal come in as slight favourites, and much of their threat again runs through Bukayo Saka, priced nicely for an anytime goal or an assist after consistently leading the team in shots and chances created. Midfield anchor Declan Rice has value in combo props like 1+ shot & 1+ foul committed.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer (if starting) is their most reliable attacking outlet to record a shot on target. Joao Pedro, as an anytime scorer, makes sense thanks to his volume inside the box despite inconsistent finishing.

Shot-based markets may be safer than goals in a cautious first leg, with Saka over 2.5 shots and Palmer over 1.5 shots standing out, while discipline props also matter in a tense derby, as players like Rice or Enzo Fernández may be booked.

NBA—Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks, Jan 14, 9:30 PM ET

With Nikola Jokić out (hyperextended knee) and Jamal Murray’s status also questionable for Denver, this game pivots toward role players and secondary stars for player props, while Dallas, dealing with its own injuries, tries to exploit the situation.

Jamal Murray (DEN) is now a strong prop target if he plays; recent form saw him drop 35 points with heavy usage, making Murray's MORE points props attractive on Underdog.

For Dallas, Cooper Flagg continues to emerge as a key scoring and assist option, meaning points and assists overs are among the more promising Maverick props, especially with Dallas’ usage concentrated in his hands.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson’s points prop can be hit or miss, and he didn’t meet his lines in most games, so the Under on Thompson points could carry value. Payton Watson, fresh off a Western Conference player of the week award, is on a heater and looks primed for more usage, which could give his prop bets more value.

NHL—Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings, Jan 14, 10:00 PM ET

Vegas’ scoring depth gives you value on Jack Eichel to score anytime and Tomas Hertl anytime goal, given his hot recent form, including a career-best 5-point night in Vegas’ latest win. Mark Stone also offers a decent goal or point prop as he’s been consistently involved offensively, while Noah Hanifin to register a point can be a smart play given his uptick in contributions.

On the Kings’ side, with Anze Kopitar on IR, look to Kevin Fiala or Adrian Kempe for anytime scorer props as they fill more offensive responsibility.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Underdog Promo Code