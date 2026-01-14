bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cavs vs 76ers, EFL Cup & NHL

Elevate your play with $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365—just enter code GOALBET and dive into NBA, NHL, and soccer action.

On January 14, sports fans can look forward to a thrilling lineup of action across three major leagues. In soccer, Chelsea face Arsenal at 3:00 PM ET in the first leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-finals.

Then, the NBA brings the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET, and in the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET, making it a packed day of high-stakes competition.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

Claiming the bet365 bonus code -$200 Bonus Bets

Sign Up – Head to bet365 through the secure link and enter bonus code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re 21 or older and ready to play. Deposit & Wager – Fund your account with at least $10, then place a qualifying bet of $5+ on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer. Unlock Your Bonus – After your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Play with confidence using bet365’s alternate welcome bonus—your first bet is fully protected. If it doesn’t win, you’ll get your stake back in bonus funds worth up to $1,000. Redeem those bonus bets on top NBA, NHL, and EPL matchups to keep the action alive with every play.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

Soccer—Chelsea vs Arsenal, Jan 14, 3:00 PM ET (Carabao Cup Semi-finals 1st leg)

Chelsea (+230 ML) vs Arsenal (+115 ML) promises a fiery London clash in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. bet365 has priced the draw in this derby close to +240.

Arsenal’s attack has been more consistent, averaging over two goals per game recently, and with Chelsea missing Moisés Caicedo plus fitness doubts over Reece James and Cole Palmer, the Gunners appear to have the advantage.

Key player props include Bukayo Saka to score anytime (+225), given his big-match record, Martin Ødegaard with 1+ shots on target (-150), and Cole Palmer to notch 1+ assist (+350) if he features, setting the stage for an open, entertaining first leg ahead of the return fixture.

NBA—Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers, Jan 14, 7:00 PM ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-19) enter as the underdog with a +100 moneyline over Philadelphia (22-16), who are favored at -120 ML. The 76ers average 117.1 points per game, while the Cavaliers give up 117.7 PPG. The over is set at 237.5, indicating a potential high-scoring game.

This will be a very close game, as evidenced by the spread, which is set at -1.0 76ers. Cleveland won the last meeting convincingly, but Philly also has beaten them and boasts stars like Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (probable), so expect a tight, high-tempo affair where the 76ers covering the spread is a strong angle.

NHL—Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres, Jan 14, 7:30 PM ET

Buffalo hosts the Flyers at KeyBank Center with the Sabres favored on the moneyline, while Philly is typically around +130 on bet365.

The Sabres have averaged over 3 goals per game this season and boast a strong home record, while the Flyers’ offense ranks lower and they’ve been inconsistent on the road, making the Sabres moneyline (-150) or the Sabres -1.5 (+170) appealing angles.

Goal markets around Over 6.0 (-115) are worth considering, given both teams’ scoring tendencies and past high-scoring meetings, though Philly can threaten with offensive depth if they find chemistry.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.