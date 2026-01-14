BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for Cavs vs 76ers, EFL Cup & NBA

It’s a London Derby in the EFL Cup Semifinal as Chelsea (+210) host Arsenal (+125) in the first leg at Stamford Bridge at 3:00pm EST. Chelsea defeated second-tier Charlton 5-1 in the FA Cup in coach Liam Rosenior’s debut on Saturday, but Arsenal are on a completely different level.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

EFL Cup Semifinal - Chelsea vs Arsenal - 1/14 3:00 PM ET

Chelsea (+210) take on Arsenal (+125) in the first leg of the EFL Cup Semifinal at Stamford Bridge at 3:00pm EST. The match, which Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo will miss due to a suspension, will stream live on Paramount+.

Each of the previous three fixtures at Stamford Bridge between the two sides has finished in a draw. Both teams managed to get on the scoresheet in all three of those games, including the 1-1 Premier League draw on the final day of November.

Both teams have scored in Chelsea’s last seven matches, in all competitions. While the hosts are on a 12-game scoring streak at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal have scored in 13 consecutive road matches.

Bet on both teams to score (-145) as Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez (+425 to score) has found the net in three of the preceding four matches.

NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers - 1/14 7:00 PM ET

Two projected Eastern Conference playoff teams face off at 7:00pm EST (ESPN) as the Cleveland Cavaliers head to Wells Fargo Center for a game against the Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5).

The Cavs (22-19) have looked much worse than last season’s version, as they’re an NBA-worst 12-29 against the spread. They’ve covered the spread in only one of their previous six games and are 27th in rebounding rate over the last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers (22-16) rank in the top ten in the NBA in offensive and defensive rating during the same timeframe. With Joel Embiid (O/U 25.5 points) and Paul George (O/U 14.5 points) probable to play tonight, the Sixers should grab a home win tonight.

Bet on the 76ers -1.5 (+100)

NHL - Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres - 1/14 7:30 PM ET

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers (+125) head up to KeyBank Center for a 7:30pm EST game against the Buffalo Sabres (-150). The Sabres have been on a tear recently, with 13 wins from their previous 15 games.

Each of the Sabres’ last six wins has come by more than a one-goal margin. Meanwhile, the Flyers have been outscored 14-4 on their losing streak. The total has also gone over in each of Buffalo’s preceding four games, as well as in five of the Flyers’ most recent seven.

I’d go with over six goals (-118) in this one.

