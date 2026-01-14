Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Raptors vs Pacers, NHL & EFL Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook is giving sports fans an incredible opportunity to boost their betting experience. With the promo code GOALBONUS, you can earn up to $2000 in FanCash—redeemable for bonus bets and official team gear.

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering an exciting promo with the code GOALBONUS, giving fans the chance to earn up to $2000 in FanCash when betting on marquee matchups across soccer, NBA, and NHL.

Highlights include Chelsea vs Arsenal on January 14 at 3:00 PM ET, the Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET, and the Seattle Kraken vs New Jersey Devils also at 7:00 PM ET, making this the perfect opportunity to enjoy the thrill of the games while turning wagers into real rewards.

Using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Download the App – Get the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app through the secure link or by scanning the QR code. Sign Up with Promo Code – Create your account and enter GOALBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Place Your First Bet – Add the promo to your betslip and wager $1+ on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer, on the same day you register. Qualify Daily – One eligible bet per day counts, and you can stack rewards for up to 10 days. Earn FanCash – At the end of the promo period, collect up to $2,000 in FanCash, equal to the stake of each qualifying bet that doesn’t win. Redeem Your Rewards – Convert FanCash into bonus bets to keep the action going (note: not withdrawable as cash).

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Soccer—Chelsea vs Arsenal, Jan 14, 3:00 PM ET (Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg)

Arsenal’s (+120 ML) attack has been more reliable, averaging over 2 goals per match in recent weeks, and with Chelsea (+210 ML) missing Moisés Caicedo and dealing with fitness concerns for Reece James and Cole Palmer, the Gunners hold the edge.

So, Arsenal or Draw (Double Chance) holds solid value angle, while goal markets also appeal with Over 2.5 Goals (-110) and Both Teams to Score (-115) strongly supported by recent head-to-head trends.

Player props to watch include Bukayo Saka anytime scorer (+190) after his consistent big-match output, Martin Odegaard to have 1+ shots on target (-125), and Cole Palmer to record 1+ assist (+350) if he starts, with this first leg likely producing goals and setting up a lively return fixture.

NBA—Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers, Jan 14, 7:00 PM ET

The Raptors are modest favorites in Indiana with a moneyline around -130 and a spread near -2.5, while the total sits around 223.5–224.5 points. Toronto (24-17) brings a stronger overall record and defensive efficiency compared to the struggling Pacers (9-31), who are just above .200 in the standings.

Raptors stars like Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes provide reliable scoring and playmaking, and betting trends show Toronto winning a solid share of games as a favorite and historically more likely to cover small spreads.

Offensive profiles of both clubs suggest plenty of scoring potential and support an Over 223.5 points (-105) look. Indiana’s underdog status and recent three-game win streak mean the Pacers can’t be dismissed outright, but Toronto’s balance on both ends should carry them to a close victory here.

NHL—Seattle Kraken vs New Jersey Devils, Jan 14, 7:00 PM ET

This matchup at the Prudential Center pits the Seattle Kraken (+135 ML)— a team with a strong recent stretch, including a comeback win over the Rangers — against the New Jersey Devils, who snapped a four-game skid with a 5–2 win over Minnesota.

The Devils’ (-160 ML) offense, led by Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, looks more dangerous overall, but Seattle’s defensive ability and hot shooters like Jordan Eberle keep this poised for a close contest, making a Devils moneyline or Devils –1.5 (+160) lean sensible while Under 5.5 (+110) goals could appeal given both clubs’ tendency toward tighter scoring affairs.

