Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Jazz vs Bulls, NHL & Political Prediction Markets

Sports fans have a packed evening ahead on January 14, with the Utah Jazz taking on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET in the NBA, while the Ottawa Senators face the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET in the NHL.

Kalshi makes every prediction tradable! Contracts are priced in cents to reflect probability—so 65¢ means a 65% chance. With live, market‑driven pricing, your insights become trades in seconds.

NBA—Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls, Jan 14, 8:00 PM ET

The Chicago Bulls are slight favorites at home (Kalshi lists a Bulls victory at 59¢ and gives them a -2.5 spread) against the Utah Jazz, and the total is near 246.5 points, reflecting expectations for a moderately high-scoring game between two middling teams.

Chicago (18–21) has the edge in recent head-to-head results and a decent home record, while Utah (about 14–25) has struggled on the road and defensively this season, making Bulls moneyline or Bulls –2.5 (52¢) sensible lean bets.

Utah’s young talent, like Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte Georg,e can keep the score up and support the Over 246.5 points (49¢) angle, and the Jazz’s efficient passing and scoring ability means an upset isn’t out of play if Chicago falters in a close, back-and-forth Eastern vs. Western Conference duel.

NHL—Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers, Jan 14, 7:30 PM ET

The New York Rangers are slight home underdogs against the Ottawa Senators, with Kalshi showing New York around 50¢ and Ottawa near 52¢, while the spread sits roughly at Senators -1.5 and the total around 6.5 goals.

Although both teams have been inconsistent lately, with each winning only one of their last five games, the Rangers hold the edge in recent head-to-head history and have traditionally performed better at Madison Square Garden.

Ottawa’s goaltending woes have been a real concern (NHL-worst save percentage before adding vet James Reimer), and they’ve lost multiple straight, but their offense still produces chances, so a close, competitive game with a possible Under on the total (55¢) is also plausible in this matchup.

Kalshi Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports, giving you the chance to trade on the events that shape our world. From markets in economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform offers straightforward contracts linked to real outcomes—turning every prediction into a tradable opportunity.

Inflation in January? (CPI YoY)

Above 2.5% (50%)

Above 2.6% (28%)

Who will Trump say during the Signing Ceremony?

Somali / Somalia / Somalian (63%)

Hottest (73%)

Republican nominee for Governor in Florida?

Byron Donalds (78%)

James Fishback (14%)

What will Noah Wyle say during Jimmy Kimmel Live!??

Covid / Pandemic (98%)

Healthcare (1%)

Kalshi makes trading on real-world events easy and engaging. Each contract is a simple “Yes” or “No,” priced in cents—so if it’s listed at 55¢, that reflects a 55% chance of the outcome. Winning contracts pay $1, with profits shown clearly after fees for full transparency.

Stay ahead with live prices that shift in real time, and explore Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to spot opportunities across sports, politics, economics, and global news. From NBA clashes and NFL matchups to breaking headlines, Kalshi transforms the world’s biggest stories into markets you can trade.

