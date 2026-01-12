theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Texans vs Steelers, FA Cup & NBA

In an 8:15pm EST Monday Night Football kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, the Houston Texans (-3) can make it three straight seasons with a playoff victory if they defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans enter this Wild Card game on an impressive nine-game winning streak.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card - Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers - 1/12 8:15 PM EST

The Houston Texans (-3) can extend their winning streak to ten games by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight. This Monday Night Football Wild Card playoff game kicks off at 8:15pm EST from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and will be televised live on ABC and ESPN.

Going against one of the best defenses in the NFL, it may be difficult for an average Steelers offense to put points on the board. The under is 4-0 in the Texans’ previous four road games and 4-1 in the Steelers’ last five home games. Take under 38.5 points (-115) here.

Houston has given up just 17.4 points per game this season, and the Steelers lost by double digits to fellow playoff teams four times in the regular season. The Texans have won by at least three points in eight of the nine games on their winning streak. Bet on Texans -3 (Ev).

FA Cup Third Round - Liverpool vs Barnsley - 1/12 2:45 PM EST

Following Thursday’s gutsy 0-0 draw at Arsenal, Liverpool (-700) host EFL League One side Barnsley (+1200) in a FA Cup Third Round match at Anfield at 2:45pm EST. This match will be streaming on ESPN+ and Fubo.

In their two most recent games against Premier League opposition, Barnsley have been outscored 13-0. Liverpool’s squad, given injuries and fixture congestion, could be rotated quite a bit for this one.

Prolific LFC striker Hugo Ekitike (-250 to score) could play a part after missing the last two matches. Federico Chiesa (+105 to score) should start, and he’s scored two goals in limited game time this season.

With the quality Liverpool possess, even among their reserves, Barnsley shouldn’t stand a chance at Anfield. Bet on Liverpool -2.5 (Ev).

NBA - Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors - 1/12 7:30 PM EST

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (-3.5) will look to avoid back-to-back defeats to the Toronto Raptors on consecutive nights. Yesterday, the Raptors picked up a 116-115 overtime victory with multiple star players out for both teams.

Philadelphia G Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points in 45 minutes of play. I’d take Maxey under 27.5 points (-120) tonight, as he logged big minutes last night, and Joel Embiid (O/U 25.5 points) and Paul George (O/U 14.5 points) could both return.

As the Raptors could also get Brandon Ingram (O/U 20.5 points) back, expect over 220.5 points (-110).

