BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for NFL Playoffs, NBA & FA Cup

Looking for their first playoff win in nine years, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans (-3) at 8:15pm EST tonight in an NFL Wild Card playoff game. The Texans are on a nine-game winning streak, though, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

NFL Playoffs Wild Card - Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers - 1/12 8:15 PM EST

Finishing the regular season as the NFL’s second-best scoring defense, the Houston Texans (-3) head to Acrisure Stadium for an 8:15pm EST Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (ABC, ESPN). Notably, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have lost five straight playoff games.

In what could be Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers’ final career game, the Steelers may live and die by the pass. Rodgers has averaged 37.6 passing attempts over the previous five games, and WR DK Metcalf is back from a suspension. Take Rodgers over 33.5 pass attempts here (-105).

Still, the Steelers may struggle against a Texans defense that has allowed just 15.4 points per game on the road this season. Pittsburgh also went 1-5 against playoff teams in the regular season, with an average point margin of -9. Bet on the Texans -3 (-105).

FA Cup - Liverpool vs Barnsley - 1/12 2:45 PM EST

Expect Liverpool (-650) manager Arne Slot to rotate his squad heavily for this FA Cup match at Anfield against third-tier side Barnsley (ESPN+, Fubo). Still, Barnsley have been outclassed when playing against top-tier opposition in recent seasons.

Earlier this season, they lost 6-0 against Brighton in the EFL Cup. Last season, they succumbed to a 7-0 defeat to Manchester United in the same competition. While Liverpool are on a ten-game unbeaten run, Barnsley have won just one game in six.

Federico Chiesa (-110 to score) could earn himself a start here, and he’s averaged 0.79 goals per 90 minutes in limited Premier League game time this season. With players like Chiesa, the hosts have too much quality for Barsnley. Go with Liverpool -2.5 (-110).

NBA - Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers - 1/12 7:30 PM EST

Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5) C Joel Embiid (O/U 25.5 points) sat out the first game of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors. He could be back for tonight’s game at 7:30pm EST, which is also at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Sixers have scored 3.8 points per game more when Embiid is in the lineup this season. Philadelphia could also get Paul George (O/U 15.5 points) back for this one.

If the Raptors’ Sunday absentees (RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl) return tonight, they’d also get an offensive boost. With some talented offensive players potentially in line for returns, bet on over 221.5 points (-105).

