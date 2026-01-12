Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Texans vs Steelers, NBA & Prediction Markets

The NFL delivers playoff action as the Houston Texans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wildcard at 8:15 PM ET. In the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers battle the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET.

NFL—Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan 12, 8:15 PM ET

The Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Wild Card matchup sets up as a tight, defense-leaning playoff battle, with Houston entering as a slight -.3.5 road favorite (61¢ for a straight, 45¢ to cover).

The Texans ride strong late-season form behind C.J. Stroud’s efficiency and a disciplined defense. However, they’ll be tested in a hostile Pittsburgh environment against a Steelers team that thrives at home and leans on a physical defense and veteran quarterback play to shorten games. Thus, the under 36.5 points (45¢) is appealing, especially given cold January conditions.

Bettors can also look at angles like Nico Collins receiving yards overs for Houston’s offense or Steelers +3.5 (56¢) as a home-dog playoff spot, with the most likely script being a close, grind-it-out contest decided by turnovers, field position, and red-zone execution.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors, Jan 12, 7:30 PM ET

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors matchup leans toward Philadelphia as a road favorite at roughly -2.5 on the spread (52¢), with a Toronto victory at 44¢ and the total sitting near 220.5 points.

The Sixers continue to rely heavily on Joel Embiid’s scoring and rebounding dominance, along with strong guard play to control tempo, while the Raptors look to stay competitive at home behind defensive intensity and transition offense led by Scottie Barnes.

This creates an interesting spot where Embiid points/rebounds overs and Tyrese Maxey scoring props stand out. Bettors weighing sides may also see value in Philadelphia to cover if they dictate the half-court game, or the under if Toronto succeeds in slowing pace and turning it into a physical, grind-it-out contest.

Kalshi isn’t limited to sports—it opens the door to trading on the events shaping our world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform offers simple contracts tied directly to real outcomes, making every prediction a tradable opportunity.

S&P close price at the end of 2026?

7,400 to 7,599.99 (12%)

7,600 to 7,799.99 (12%)

Which party will win the U.S. House this year?

Democratic Party (77%)

Republican Party (23%)

Next US Presidential Election Winner?

J.D. Vance (28%)

Gavin Newsom (19%)

Oscar for Best Actor?

Timothee Chalamet (76%)

Leonardo DiCaprio (13%)

