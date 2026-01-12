bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Texans vs Steelers, NBA & NHL

Boost your game with $200 in Bonus Bets! Enter the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, to get more out of NBA, NHL, and NFL showdowns.

bet365 bonus Code GOALBET

Get ready for an action‑packed night across the leagues! The NFL heats up as the Houston Texans clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET.

Over in the NBA, the spotlight shines on the Los Angeles Lakers battling the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

Claiming the bet365 bonus code - $200 Bonus Bets

Sign Up – Visit bet365 using the secure link and enter bet365 bonus code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility – Confirm your identity to show you’re 21+ and ready to play. Deposit & Wager – Add at least $10 to your account, then place a qualifying bet of $5+ on any market with odds of ‑500 or greater. Unlock Your Bonus – Once your first bet settles—win or lose—you’ll score $200 in Bonus Bets to use across NBA, NHL, NFL, and more.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Bet with confidence at bet365! Take advantage of the alternate welcome offer—your first wager is fully insured. If it doesn’t land, you’ll get your stake back in bonus funds, up to $1,000. Redeem those bonus bets on headline NBA, NHL, and EPL matchups and keep the action alive on every play.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NFL—Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan 12, 8:15 PM ET (AFC Wildcard)

The Texans (12-5), winners of nine straight, are slight favorites (-3 spread, -155 ML) over the Steelers (10-7) in this cold-weather Monday Night showdown with a low total around 38 reflecting expected defensive control.

Houston’s dominant defense (top in fewest yards/points allowed) and efficient attack led by C.J. Stroud anchors the betting outlook, though they’ve historically never won a playoff road game, and cold weather could be a factor. Pittsburgh, guided by vet Aaron Rodgers (zero INTs in seven straight) and boosted by Cam Heyward on defense, finished strong (4 of last 5 wins).

Player props to watch include Stroud over passing yards, Christian Kirk receiving yards, Joe Mixon rushing yards/TD, and Texans kicker Fairbairn over field goals, with Rodgers/Steelers scoring props plausible if cold snaps slow drives.

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings, Jan 12, 10:00 PM ET

The Lakers, hefty -9.0 favorites and -375 ML, have dominated this series, winning both earlier meetings this season by double digits and holding a strong recent head-to-head edge. Rui Hachimura is expected to return off a calf issue in a limited role, while Austin Reaves remains day-to-day (calf), potentially capping bench firepower, although LeBron James and Luka Dončić should headline the attack.

Sacramento’s season has been bleak with multiple losses, and Dennis Schröder is suspended for this game, further thinning guard depth and compounding the Kings’ woes. Player props to watch include Doncic points/assists, LeBron points/rebounds, and potential Lakers bench scoring if Hachimura is effective; for Sacramento, DeMar DeRozan scoring remains a live prop.

NHL—Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres, Jan 12, 7:00 PM ET

The Sabres (24-15-4) host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (23-18-3) at KeyBank Center in what shapes up as a tight, high-tempo Atlantic Division clash.

Buffalo arrives on a heater with an 11–1–0 run and 3 straight wins, averaging a healthy 3+ goals per game and strong home form, with Tage Thompson, Jason Zucker, and Alex Tuch leading the offense and rookie Colten Ellis solid in net.

Florida’s been more inconsistent (roughly .500 in the last 10) and lost the earlier season meeting 3-0, though they have offensive weapons like Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe. However, bet365 lines slightly favor Florida to cover -1.5 (-260).

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.