theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Spurs vs Thunder, NBA & EFL Cup

Two Premier League heavyweights meet in the first leg of the EFL Cup Semifinal, as Newcastle United (+210) host Manchester City (+115) in a 3:00pm EST kickoff at St. James’ Park. Notably, Newcastle have lost just one of their previous four home matches against Man City.

EFL Cup Semifinal - Newcastle United vs Manchester City - 1/13 3:00 PM EST

Newcastle (+210) have conceded six goals in the preceding two matches and Manchester City (+115) just scored 10 goals over the weekend. So, don’t be surprised if today’s EFL Cup Semifinal first leg, streaming on Paramount+ from St. James’ Park, is high-scoring.

Harvey Barnes (+200 to score) has scored a brace in each of his last two games for Newcastle, and also scored twice in November’s win 2-1 over City. Meanwhile, former Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo (+180 to score) marked his City debut with a goal and an assist on Saturday.

Two of the previous five meetings between these sides at St. James’ Park have finished with draws in which both teams scored. A draw (+260) would be acceptable for City, who will host the second leg.

Also, two of City’s last three matches have finished in 1-1 draws. Take a draw and both teams to score (+275 SGP) today.

NBA - San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 1/13 8:00 PM EST

The defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5) will be looking to avoid a season sweep against the San Antonio Spurs tonight when they clash at 8:00pm EST at Paycom Center (NBC).

San Antonio has covered the spread by an average margin of 21.5 points in three wins against the Thunder this season. With Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein out, the Thunder are 6-2 SU but just 2-6 ATS.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Spurs make this a close game and cover the spread against the Thunder for a fourth time this season, especially with Victor Wembanyama protecting the paint (-115 to record a double double). Take the Spurs +7.5 (-105).

NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins - 1/13 7:00 PM EST

In a 7:00pm EST game at PPG Paints Arena between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Lightning have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

On their streak, the Lightning have outscored their opponents by an average of 2.5 goals per game. Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov (+150 to score, -210 to assist) has been playing his best hockey of the season in the New Year, with five goals and 11 assists in five January games.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have scored just one goal over the previous two games. Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs has also allowed over four goals per game in his last ten starts. I’d take a chance on the Lightning -1.5 (+180) here.

