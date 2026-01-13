BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for Newcastle vs Man City, NBA & NHL

Defending EFL Cup champions Newcastle (+200) host Manchester City (+120) at St. James’ Park in the first leg of this season’s Semifinal at 3:00pm EST. Man City, looking to dethrone Newcastle, are coming off a stunning 10-1 win over Exeter City in the FA Cup.

In the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs also take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00pm EST.

EFL Cup Semifinal - Newcastle United vs Manchester City - 1/13 3:00 PM EST

The previous two Newcastle United (+210) matches have finished with 13 goals combined ahead of today’s EFL Cup Semifinal against Manchester City (+120). This 3:00pm EST match will stream live on Paramount+ from Newcastle’s St. James’ Park.

While the Magpies have found success against Man City recently, City are on a 12-game unbeaten streak overall. New Man City winger Antoine Semenyo (+180 anytime scorer) scored and assisted in Saturday’s debut.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes (+270 to score) has four goals over his last two games. The winger also scored a brace in the 2-1 win over City in November.

City would be happy to take a draw into the second leg at the Etihad. There’s value on both teams to score and a draw here, at +275 SGP odds. Both teams have scored in each of Newcastle’s previous four draws and in City’s most recent two.

NBA - San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 1/13 8:00 PM EST

The San Antonio Spurs account for three of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s seven losses this season. Victor Wembanyama (O/U ??? points) and the Spurs will be looking to sweep the season series tonight when they meet the Thunder (-7.5) tonight at Paycom Center (NBC).

Without center Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder have failed to cover the spread in five consecutive games. Hartenstein has missed the last eight games, during which the Thunder, who have a +13 average point margin for the season, have managed a +8 average margin.

The Spurs clearly match up well against the Thunder, who are a poor rebounding team. Even if San Antonio doesn’t pick up the win, I’d take the Spurs +7.5 (-105).

NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins - 1/13 7:00 PM EST

Tonight in a 7:00pm game, the Tampa Bay Lightning (-140) will look to extend their winning streak to 11 when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (+115) at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have lost their previous two games while scoring just one goal combined. Meanwhile, the Lightning have averaged 5.1 goals per game on their winning streak.

Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov (+150 anytime scorer) has scored 10 of his 23 goals this season during the streak. Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs has conceded 4.1 goals per game in his 10 most recent starts.

That’s more goals per game than any team has allowed this season. Bet on the Lightning -1.5 (+170) as they should extend their streak.

