Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Bulls vs Rockets, NHL & EFL Cup

New users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS can unlock up to $2,000 in FanCash, giving you extra power to wager on every play and keep the excitement alive across the day’s biggest matchups.

Get ready for a packed sports lineup on January 13, featuring Newcastle United vs Manchester City at 3:00 PM ET in the EFL Cup Semi‑final (1st Leg).

Back in the States, the Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET in NBA action, and the Calgary Flames vs Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET in the NHL—three headline clashes delivering excitement across soccer, basketball, and hockey.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Download the App – Get the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app through the secure link or by scanning the QR code. Sign Up with Promo Code – Create your account and enter GOALBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Place Your First Bet – Add the promo to your betslip and wager $1+ on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer, on the same day you register. Qualify Daily – One eligible bet per day counts, and you can stack rewards for up to 10 days. Earn FanCash – At the end of the promo period, collect up to $2,000 in FanCash, equal to the stake of each qualifying bet that doesn’t win. Redeem Your Rewards – Convert FanCash into bonus bets to keep the action going (note: not withdrawable as cash).

Safety Net Bonus: Place your very first wager with Fanatics Sportsbook and play with confidence. If your bet doesn’t hit, you’ll get a bonus back worth up to $1,000. If it does, you keep your stake plus all the winnings—no strings attached.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Soccer—Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Jan 13, 3:00 PM ET (EFL Cup Semi-final, 1st Leg)

In the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final, Manchester City are the favorites in the 1X2 market with moneyline odds generally around +120 for a City win, Draw around +250 to, and Newcastle priced about +240, implying City are seen as slightly more likely to take an advantage in this opener.

For bettors looking beyond the straight result, Draw No Bet on City or City on the Asian Handicap (-0.25/-0.5) offer slightly extra security if you believe their quality will eventually tell over 90 minutes. BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals markets look really good too, especially if you expect an open, end-to-end contest.

Newcastle’s unbeaten home streak in the cup adds some value to the draw or narrow home win possibilities at longer odds.

NBA—Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets, Jan 13, 8:00 PM ET

The Chicago Bulls (18‑20) visit the Houston Rockets (22‑14) with Houston holding home‑court advantage and a better overall record, sitting 7th in the Western Conference compared to the Bulls’ 10th in the East.

Houston (-625 ML) has won most recent head-to-head matchups and benefits from a strong 11‑2 home record, making the Rockets the sharper bet on the moneyline or spread.

However, Chicago (+450 ML) could offer value if they keep it closer than expected; with both teams averaging around 117–118 PPG, the Over/Under 225.5 points market depends on pace, but a moderately high-scoring affair is likely.

NHL—Calgary Flames vs Columbus Blue Jackets, Jan 13, 7:00 PM ET

The Columbus Blue Jackets are favored at home (moneyline around ‑145 with the Flames around +120 and the total near 6.5 goals).

These lines reflect Columbus’ offensive production from Kirill Marchenko (16 G, 21 A) and Zach Werenski (47 P), who spearhead the attack and consistently generate scoring chances, while Dmitri Voronkov also contributes secondary offense. Their goalie, Jet Greaves (13‑12‑6), has been solid enough between the pipes to keep Columbus competitive.

Calgary counters with veteran centre Nazem Kadri, who’s a key offensive catalyst and has been among Calgary’s leading scorers. Defenceman Rasmus Andersson provides both scoring and puck‑moving ability in the backend. Still, the Flames’ power play struggles and lower goal output compared to Columbus leave them as underdogs, making the Blue Jackets moneyline or puck‑line and the total markets worth watching.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs