Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for T-Wolves vs Bucks, EFL Cup & NHL

Important details:

Available only in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Bonus entries cannot be withdrawn as cash

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Soccer—Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Jan 13, 3:00 PM ET (EFL Cup Semi-Final, 1st Leg)

For this cup tie, Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer remains a leading value prop given City’s chance volume and his scoring form, while Phil Foden anytime scorer offers extra upside if you expect a more creative attacking display from City. Harvey Barnes is also available as a home danger, able to exploit transitional moments.

From match markets, the Over 2.5 goals line is likely, as is the Both Teams to Score (BTTS), reflecting expectations for an open game, and total corners over 9.5 is another popular prop. Those props give you a mix of attacking returns and broader match flow coverage in what could be a lively first leg at St James’ Park.

NBA—Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks, Jan 13, 8:00 PM ET

With the Bucks favored on the moneyline and a 229.5 total set for Today’s clash in Milwaukee, there’s plenty to target on the prop boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 30.5 points makes sense given his usage and recent 30+ performances, while Anthony Edwards Over 28.5 points (if active) has been a popular player prop in this matchup due to his scoring role for Minnesota.

From advanced prop angles, Edwards Over 4.5 rebounds and Jaden McDaniels Over 0.5 3-pointers offer added niche value, especially with Rudy Gobert out on suspension, which could push more boards and perimeter looks to wing players on both sides.

NHL—Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins, Jan 13, 7:30 PM ET

For tonight’s matchup, the moneyline on sportsbooks sits approximately Red Wings +110 and Bruins –-130, and with a total around 6 goals, there’s solid ground for player and match props.

In the scoring markets, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Morgan Geekie (Bruins), and Lucas Raymond are all decent value for goal scorer props in a game where both teams have shown offensive production.

From match props, Over 6 goals is available, and Both Teams to Score can be considered, given the offensive talent on each roster. These props give you exposure to key contributors in what could be a high-tempo contest between two clubs with similar offensive profiles.

