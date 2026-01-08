theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Ole Miss vs Miami CFP Semifinal, EPL & NBA

Miami (-3) clash with Ole Miss in the first College Football Playoff Semifinal at 7:30pm EST tonight. While Miami’s defense has been dominant in the CFP so far, Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss has carried the Rebels’ offense.

College Football Playoff Semifinal - Miami vs Ole Miss - 1/8 7:30 PM EST

It’s a battle of defense vs offense as Miami (12-2, -3) takes on Ole Miss (13-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, in the first College Football Playoff Semifinal (ESPN). Miami has allowed just 17 points total in two upset CFP victories over Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss has scored 40 points per game in its CFP triumphs against Tulane and Georgia. Miami hasn’t faced an offensive line as strong as Mississippi’s all season, so Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss (O/U 274.5 passing yards) could be in line for another big game.

Ole Miss has scored 30+ points in eight straight games, and this is by no means going to be a walk in the park for Miami. Bet on Ole Miss +3 (+100), as Chambliss and Co. should keep this one close or win.

Premier League - Arsenal vs Liverpool - 1/8 3:00 PM EST

Arsenal (-190) boast a seven-game Premier League home winning streak heading into today’s match against defending champions Liverpool (+500) at the Emirates (NBCSN, Peacock).

The vindictive Gunners destroyed Aston Villa 4-1 last week, who are the only team other than Liverpool to defeat Arsenal this season. Expect Arsenal, who are on a five-game EPL winning streak overall, to come out flying against a Liverpool side missing Alexander Isak and Mo Salah.

Liverpool's leading scorer, Hugo Ekitike, is a game-time decision, and the Reds have drawn consecutive matches. Bet on Arsenal to win and score 2+ goals at -120 SGP odds, as the Gunners have been scoring much more frequently from open play as of late.

NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 1/8 8:00 PM EST

Chris Finch’s Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5) have covered the spread as many times in their last three games (three) as the Cavaliers have in their previous 14. The Cavs have been the league’s biggest underperformers this season despite their 21-17 SU record.

The Timberwolves, who are 24-13 SU, are 13-6 at home this season and have covered the spread by an average margin of 13.2 points in their first three games of 2026. Wolves G Anthony Edwards (O/U 30.5 points) scored 44 points the last time these teams met.

Expect him to have a big game and the Timberwolves to cover, at -120 odds.

