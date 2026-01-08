Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Heat vs Bulls, NHL & Prediction Markets

The NBA tips off with the Miami Heat battling the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET, a matchup brimming with star power and playoff implications.

NBA—Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls, Jan 8, 8:00 PM ET

The Heat are favorites with Kalshi showing Miami -6.5 (53¢) and 69¢ for a straight up, while the Bulls sit as home underdogs, and the total is high near 241.5 points, suggesting expectations for an up-tempo, scoring affair.

Miami (about 20-17) enters slightly ahead in form and looking to bounce back after a heavy loss to the Timberwolves, while Chicago (17-19) has been inconsistent, dropping multiple recent games.

Player prop angles include Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo scoring/points-assists overs for Miami, given their primary roles, and on the Bulls side, Nikola Vucevic or Josh Giddey anytime scorer/assist props appeal if Chicago keeps it competitive.

With Chicago’s defense allowing pace and both teams capable of putting points on the board, the over 241.5 (48¢) is a popular lean, and Heat to cover the spread looks like the sharp market bias heading into tip-off.

NHL—Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens, Jan 8, 7:00 PM ET

Kalshi has the Florida Panthers as road favorites, with a Florida win priced around 58¢ and about -1.5 on the puck line (34¢), while victory for the Montreal Canadiens sits at 46¢, and the total is set at 5.5 goals reflecting expectations for a moderately high-scoring game at the Bell Centre.

Florida (22-17-3) enters looking to rebound after a 4-1 loss to Toronto and has been inconsistent lately, while Montreal (23-13-6) is rolling with a win over the Stars and has won three straight at home. The Canadiens’ recent form has tightened this matchup despite the Panthers’ slight edge in standings.

Key player prop angles include Brad Marchand or Sam Reinhart anytime goal scorer for Florida and Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield points/goals for Montreal, with Montreal’s home offense and shot creation making Over 5.5 (57¢) a playable line if you expect back-and-forth scoring.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about sports—it’s a gateway to trading on the events shaping our world. From markets in economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform lets you buy and sell straightforward contracts linked to real outcomes.

S&P close price end of 2026?

7,400 to 7,599.99 (12%)

7,600 to 7,799.99 (12%)

Who will be the next governor of California?

Eric Swalwell (49%)

Rick Caruso (16%)

“Primate” Rotten Tomatoes score?

Above 80 (63%)

Above 82 (20%)

Top artist on Spotify this year?

Bad Bunny (51%)

Taylor Swift (30%)

Kalshi makes trading on real-world outcomes simple and transparent. Each contract is a straightforward “Yes” or “No,” priced in cents—so 55¢ signals a 55% chance the event will occur. Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees, making it easy to see your potential returns.

With live, real-time prices that shift based on trading activity, you can stay ahead by exploring Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections.

From sports like the NBA and NHL to politics, economics, and global events, Kalshi transforms breaking news into tradable opportunities—empowering you to turn insights into strategy and strategy into profit

